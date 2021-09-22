Republicans, Democrats unable to reach deal on bill to overhaul policing tactics in the aftermath of protests over killing of Black Americans

Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, and fellow senator Tim Scott, a South Carolina Republican, along with Representative Karen Bass, a California Democrat, had been negotiating for months. They were unable to resolve the issue of whether to loosen or eliminate the doctrine of ‘’qualified immunity” that shields police officers and departments from civil liability in cases of misconduct, Booker said.

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of lawmakers has failed to achieve a long-discussed overhaul of police practices meant to stem the killings of Black citizens at the hands of law enforcement officers, Senator Cory Booker, one of the members, said Wednesday.

Advertisement

News of the collapse of the talks was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Republicans and Democrats had been eager to finalize bipartisan legislation after a national outcry over brutal policing tactics. President Biden had encouraged lawmakers to act. But the negotiators were unable to overcome deep divisions emblematic of Congress.

According to Booker, Democrats’ final offer completely omitted any change to qualified immunity or Section 242 of the Civil Rights Act, which could cause officers to face expanded accountability in court.

In remarks to reporters at the US Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, Booker said that he has had a brief conversation with Scott and that the group has not been making ‘’any more meaningful progress on establishing really substantive reforms.’’

‘’When it comes to issues like raising professional standards, we couldn’t even agree to codify what Donald Trump did in his executive order,’’ Booker said, referring to steps announced by the former president last summer to offer new federal incentives for local police to bolster training and create a national database to track misconduct.

In a statement, Bass said Democrats had ‘’accepted significant compromises, knowing that they would be a tough sell to our community, but still believing that we would be moving the needle forward on this issue.’’

Advertisement

‘’But every time, more was demanded to the point that there would be no progress made in the bill that we were left discussing,’’ Bass said.

She added that there remains a ‘’sense of urgency” among Democrats on the issue, and she called on Biden and the White House to ‘’use the full extent of their constitutionally-mandated power to bring about meaningful police reform.’’

Scott blamed Democrats, claiming that their push to ‘’defund” law enforcement made it impossible to agree on legislation. Biden and other congressional leaders have rejected the notion of ‘’defunding the police.’’

‘’After months of making progress, I am deeply disappointed that Democrats have once again squandered a crucial opportunity to implement meaningful reform to make our neighborhoods safer and mend the tenuous relationship between law enforcement and communities of color,’’ Scott said in a statement. ‘’Crime will continue to increase while safety decreases, and more officers are going to walk away from the force because my negotiating partners walked away from the table.’’

The negotiations began in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder last year by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, a killing captured on video that spurred nationwide protests against systemic racism and police brutality.

Throughout the talks, Democrats had made eliminating — or at least loosening — the doctrine of qualified immunity a cornerstone of their overhaul efforts. Republicans by and large had resisted making any changes, fearful that exposing police officers to lawsuits could cause them to adopt less aggressive and less effective tactics.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Booker said that not only was it ‘’clear” that negotiators had stopped making progress, but that recent communications ‘’showed me that we were actually moving away from it.’’

‘’The frustration has been grand. . . . I don’t know if there’s anything I’ve put more hours on in such an intensive period of time and to get these highs, where you get police leaders that you never thought [would] come aboard on the big issues, and then we couldn’t even get a lot of the other issues,’’ Booker said.

Booker said he told Scott in a brief conversation Wednesday that the negotiations would end, and he said he had spoken to Ben Jealous, an attorney representing some of the families of victims of police violence, about next steps. He vowed that he would not abandon the push for reforms even as the bipartisan negotiation reaches an impasse.

‘’Nothing’s over yet,’’ he said.

Booker also said he was heartened by the support his efforts won from police groups, including the National Fraternal Order of Police and the International Association of Chiefs of Police. But in the end, he said, his Republican counterparts would not agree on even relatively minor provisions of the bill, such as data gathering.

Advocates for policing reform expressed dismay at the news and said the issue remains a top priority.

‘’In a year unlike any other, when the American people spoke up, marched, and demanded reforms in policing, law enforcement unions and partisan politicians chose to stand on the wrong side of history,’’ NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in a statement. ‘’They have chosen to stand with those who have lynched the very people they are meant to protect and serve.’’

Advertisement

The White House said that it, too, was disappointed and that it was looking into the possibility of Biden taking executive action on the issue.