Why did it take a death to get the state to remove a rusty, dangerous staircase?

Why did it take a death to get the state to finally remove a dangerous structure? Why did it take so long to identify which state agency was officially responsible for taking care of it? Who in state government knew what and when about the rusty stairway located near the MBTA’s JFK/UMass Red Line Station? And how many other dangerous infrastructure situations exist in Boston and across the state? So far, state officials have little to say.

It was just one small piece of rusting infrastructure, officially closed to pedestrians months ago, and then apparently forgotten. Now, the dilapidated staircase with missing steps where Boston University professor David Jones fell to his death on Sept. 11 raises serious questions about state infrastructure priorities and accountability under Governor Charlie Baker.

The staircase was removed over the past weekend — some 20 months after it was deemed unsafe and closed off by fencing and a concrete barrier, and a week after Jones died from injuries apparently suffered from his fall. For a week after the accident, Baker and administration officials at MassDOT, the MBTA, and the Department of Conservation and Recreation wouldn’t or couldn’t identify exactly which state agency was responsible for maintaining the staircase after its closure in January 2020. “The stairs were taken down by the Commonwealth,” Baker told reporters on Monday. MassDOT did the work “under our jurisdiction.” It was left to a MassDOT spokeswoman to send an e-mail later that night stating that “care and custody of the staircase was transferred from DCR to MassDOT” in 2009 under the terms of a state transportation reform law.

For Baker, it was another twist on a now-familiar habit of deflecting responsibility. When 76 veterans died of COVID-19 at the state-run Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, he tried to limit accountability to the staff running it. He excused administration officials who had oversight responsibilities and washed his hands of any personal responsibility, even though he signed off on the hiring of the administrator in charge of the facility.

The role of MassDOT in the case of the rusty staircase remains murky. Did the agency just discover its responsibility, 12 years after the law? Or did MassDOT know it, and just never get around to dealing with the closed stairway? Citing the ongoing investigation by the Suffolk district attorney in the circumstances of Jones’s death, MassDOT declined comment.

According to a source, MBTA transit police flagged the stairway as a problem in January 2020. An MBTA official went to the site, and it was cordoned off. E-mail traffic on Jan. 29, 2020, between T officials indicates there was discussion about demolishing the staircase and coming up with a replacement design, the source said. However, that didn’t happen.

Chris Dempsey, a public transit advocate who was working as assistant secretary of transportation when the 2009 transportation reform law went into effect, said in an interview, that the staircase shows “how easy it is for our public agencies to neglect infrastructure, in particular infrastructure that serves the most marginalized, pedestrians and transit users.” Added Dempsey, who recently announced a run for state auditor: “This is not about one staircase. It’s about a bureaucracy that doesn’t track and maintain its infrastructure across the state.” State government, he said, needs “clear lines of responsibility and ownership.”

In a separate interview, Stacey Beuttell, executive director of WalkBoston, an advocacy group that promotes pedestrian safety, said, “Sadly, what this tragedy has brought forward are the jurisdictional issues as to whose responsibility it is to maintain certain facilities.” For example, she said, it took 15 years to get a crosswalk on Park Drive near the Fenway T stop due to coordination issues between the MBTA, MassDOT, and DCR. And that crosswalk, she said, is considered a success story.

MassDOT didn’t respond to questions about the extent of infrastructure problems at T stops or elsewhere.

There’s a difference between infrastructure that has been identified as a problem — like the rusty staircase — and infrastructure that has not yet been labeled a safety threat. Jones, it seems, made a bad decision, and he paid a terrible price. But if Jones could access that stairway, so could others. Danger loomed because the state didn’t remove it.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.