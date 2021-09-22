With shot at postseason, COVID-weary Sox lag in another key shot department

That being said, I am so tired of hearing about people standing up for their right not to be vaccinated. Tragically, they are also standing up for their right to potentially infect an elderly or immunosuppressed person who might spend weeks on a ventilator in the intensive care unit, before dying and leaving behind a grieving family. It is possible that pitcher Chris Sale, who has not been vaccinated, regrets his contribution to the staffing woes of the Red Sox. There is no way to know whether he may also have contributed to someone else’s woe.

It was with interest that I read Alex Speier’s excellent commentary “Sale reveal highlights vaccine quandary” (Sports, Sept. 19). It pointed out baseball’s limited power in mandating vaccinations, the effect COVID-19 probably has had on team performance, and cultural and political factors that might affect an individual’s decision to be vaccinated.

I am just so tired.

Dr. Robert Pressberg

Newton





From inside team bubble, think for a moment of the exhausted nurses

To all the Red Sox staff and teammates who will not get vaccinated: Please read Yvonne Abraham’s Metro column in Sunday’s Globe (“Nurses are tired of this”). Please don’t think just of your families as you refuse vaccination, and how difficult it is for you playing baseball under these circumstances (four-star hotels, first-class health care, paid medical leave, a strong labor union). If you think life is tough inside your bubble, try stepping outside it for a while. How about all of the health care workers who put their lives and their families’ lives on the line every day? If only for them, get vaccinated now, and be proud of it. And oh yes, don’t forget: There is no “I” in “TEAM.”

Lou Falzer

Charlottesville, Va.





It will take the ultimate team effort to defeat this pandemic

While reading the Sunday Globe, I was appalled and angered by three pieces: two articles by Alex Speier on the Red Sox’ COVID issues (“For Sox, a season of hopes tested by positive tests,” Page A1; “Sale reveal highlights vaccine quandary,” Sports) and Yvonne Abraham’s column on the continuing toll of the pandemic on nurses (”Nurses are tired of this”). Because the science is clear, it’s difficult to understand why anyone would not want to be vaccinated. While we need to ferociously defend individual freedoms, there are limits to those freedoms when they significantly affect others. Athletes should care enough for their teammates not to subject them to the possibility of losing their sense of smell or taste, developing kidney problems or myocarditis, or worse.

For the rest of us, the large numbers of unvaccinated people are having a profound impact on the general public, who struggle to get urgent or routine medical care because hospital resources are being used for those with COVID. And everyone should be concerned about the overworked nurses who care for all the patients.

As Abraham stated in closing her column, health care workers “just want people to get vaccinated . . . so that we can be free of this, once and for all.” We must all be responsible enough to make this happen.

Carl Markey

North Chelmsford





Little comfort in clawing for a playoff spot

So Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes wants us to “take a step back and realize that this team lost [13 players to the COVID injured list] and was able to still maintain a playoff position.”

Accepting anything less than excellence, it seems, is what Barnes expects of us.

As a fan and a paying customer, I’m thinking about what the Sox could have achieved if they hadn’t lost those 13 players. It sure isn’t a race for a wild card spot.

Beverly Mire

Cambridge





100 percent vaccination rate would be a powerful statement

How dispiriting and infuriating to read that some Red Sox players refuse to be vaccinated. Not only do they have an obligation to their fans to perform at optimum capacity — an impossibility if unvaccinated players are spreading the virus — but they should be role models for a city that has supported them through the good years and the bad years.

It would be a significant statement for the entire Red Sox organization to commit to a 100 percent vaccination rate, notwithstanding whatever agreement Major League Baseball has with the Players Association. They often talk about wanting to be good neighbors. Here’s a chance to do the right thing.

Janet Slovin

Boston





Roll up your sleeves

The headline for last Tuesday’s article about the Red Sox — “Sox get arms back at the right time” (Sports, Sept. 14) — strikes me as deeply ironic. The right way for the Sox to “get their arms back,” and keep them back, is to put their arms out for the COVID vaccine.

Suzanne Morse-Fortier

Lexington