For the Boyles, field hockey is definitely a family affair

At Thayer, Kathleen Boyle is starting her first full season at the helm of the program. Her daughter, Maren , a 13-year-old eighth grader, is already one of the Tigers’ most reliable offensive threats.

On Saturday afternoon, playing its first regular season game in two years, the Phillips Andover field hockey team hosted Thayer Academy. For one family, there were notable additions on both sides.

Thayer field hockey coach Kathleen Boyle called the experience of Saturday's game against Phillips Andover, with daughters Maren (left) and Molly (right), "as a mom and as a coach, [...] once in a lifetime.”

On the Andover side, Boyle’s eldest daughter, Molly, 15, has begun her freshman campaign playing for Kate Dolan, who has coached the perennially tough Big Blue squad since 1990.

The date of the Andover vs. Thayer matchup was marked on the Boyle family calendar since the prep schedules were released, and the family’s excitement was palpable in the weeks leading up to the game.

Advertisement

“Once we knew they were both playing, it was all hands on deck,” said Kathleen. The girls had a cavalry of extended family at the game, and their older brother, Brendan, rallied a group of friends from their hometown, Scituate, for the trek to Andover.

“I was really excited to play against [Molly], but I was also a little nervous because I knew that she’s really good,” said Maren of her sister.

Both sisters scored in Saturday’s matchup — Maren netted the lone Thayer goal, and Molly delivered an insurance tally with 48 seconds remaining in a 3-1 win.

“Some people claim that I did sort of a soft clap,” said Kathleen Boyle with a laugh, “but I don’t remember myself doing that.”

But, she added, with emphasis, “The experience was, as a mom and as a coach, […] once in a lifetime.”

The Boyle sisters have been involved in sports their entire lives, and it seems almost inevitable that they would gravitate toward field hockey.

Their mother, nee Kathleen Hickey, captained Dartmouth High (Class of 1992) to a Division 1 state title and later was a four-year starter at Dartmouth College. There, she met her future husband, Terrence, a three-year hockey player for the Big Green.

Advertisement

“My parents would always talk about their high school and college sports moments and how meaningful they were to share with their teammates and families,” recalled Molly.

For Molly and Maren, competition between sisters has been a constant, whether the sport is field hockey, ice hockey, or lacrosse.

“Anything that we do … especially in sports, if we are learning a new skill or something, we always try and see who’s going to be the first person to get it,” said Maren.

Add Molly, “We both know how hard the other has worked to play in high school,” said Molly, “so that has helped us to be happy when the other one is successful.”

The girls, according to Kathleen, have always tried to balance holding each other accountable while remaining their sister’s fiercest supporter.

Their personalities could not be more different. Maren says that her sister is quiet until you get to know her, and Molly claims that Maren is “always outgoing and talkative.”

“Even though we’re somewhat different, I think that makes our bond even stronger,” said Molly. “It makes us want to spend more time together outside of sports.”

Despite being among the youngest members of their respective teams, Molly and Maren have shown tremendous promise early on.

Advertisement

“We haven’t played Thayer for a couple years, but it’s clear that [Kathleen] has elevated the kids’ level of play, their teamwork, their camaraderie,” said Dolan. “Everything seems at a different level than [when] we last saw them.”

Their mother is making an impact on the game at Thayer, and beyond.

She is the director of the True Grit Field Hockey Club, which she founded two years ago after experiencing first-hand the lack of club programs south of Boston.

“When we started, we had 15 kids at that first clinic, and then within a year, we were in the several hundreds,” said Kathleen. There are teams at the U14-U19 level.

She emphasized the importance of growing the sport of field hockey throughout New England, and feels very fortunate to be on the forefront of this “incredibly rewarding” endeavor.

“Field hockey is a family,” said Kathleen. That is certainly the case with the Boyles.

Molly Boyle (center) celebrated a Phillips Andover goal against Thayer. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Kathleen Boyle, who captained Dartmouth High to a Division 1 title in 1991 and played at Dartmouth College, is in her first full season as coach at Thayer. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Maren Boyle (24) netted the lone goal for Thayer against Phillips Andover. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Quick hits

▪ This is the season Masconomet (4-0-1) has been waiting for.

The core has been playing together since third grade, thanks to the formation of a Masco youth field hockey program in Boxford. Their familiarity with each other has created an easy flow to their game, something coach Maggie Bridgeo is quite proud of.

“It’s a very tight-knit group,” said Bridgeo. “We have a strong core who have been together not just four years, but since they were very young.”

It pays off in a season in which a game lineup can be quickly changed due to COVID protocols. Bridgeo notes that being able to move players around the field and have them still create offense is a direct result of those years of experience together.

Advertisement

It also helps when your team has as dynamic of a player as junior Maggie Sturgis, who already has 18 goals this season.

“She is a high energy player,” said Bridgeo. “She does so many beautiful things on the field. She has very good accuracy, and she knows to shoot in the corners, not at the goalie.”

Her squad had a big test last weekend against Andover, resulting in a 2-2 title. “It was a solid result against a program they admire. Their caliber of program is what we have been trying to reach,” said Bridgeo. “We knew we would have to play end-to-end field hockey. It was pure field hockey and it was fun to watch.”

Games to watch

Thursday, Belmont at Winchester, 4:15 p.m. — After a difficult loss to Lexington Tuesday, the No. 20 Marauders (3-1) have a quick turnaround to travel to 2-0-1 Winchester.

Friday, Apponequet at Case, 3:30 p.m. — Case (4-0) is on a roll. Goalie Anna Michaud has been stellar in net, and the Cardinals will look to continue their strong defensive play against longtime foe Apponequet (0-1-3.)

Friday, Notre Dame (Hingham) at Marshfield, 4 p.m. — The 3-1 Rams will provide No. 12 NDA its toughest test yet. If Marshfield earns the win, they will definitely be considered one of the South Shore’s elite.

Advertisement

Saturday: No. 2 Masconomet at Danvers, 10 a.m. — This highly anticipated Northeastern Conference matchup has become a “nice little rivalry,”' said Bridgeo, who played for the Falcons (5-1) during her own high school career.

Tuesday, Concord-Carlisle at Acton-Boxborough, 4 p.m. — The Dual County League is stacking up to be one of the deepest leagues this season, as it traditionally has been. After Concord-Carlisle defeated Acton-Boxboro Friday, 2-0, the two teams meet in a rematch at Acton-Boxborough.

Kat Cornetta also contributed to this story.

Olivia Nolan can be reached at olivia.nolan@globe.com.