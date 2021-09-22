Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk hoping to return to form this season

“We had a good talk about some of the things that didn’t allow him to be at the top of his game away from the rink,” Cassidy said. “The COVID protocol affects people differently [with] what they can and can’t do. Jake was one of those guys that being by himself was a little tougher on him.

Things were a bit too raw, coach Bruce Cassidy felt, to have his exit meeting with DeBrusk right after the season. DeBrusk stayed in Boston for a few weeks before returning home to Edmonton. That allowed the sides to get on the same page.

Not only did Jake DeBrusk not chase the 30-goal mark last year, he occasionally found himself a healthy scratch. He acknowledged that during his miserable fourth NHL season, he found himself listening to outside noise.

“So we discussed some of those things, how we could help as the staff, and how it was probably on both of us to reach out a little more. I think in today’s game with today’s athlete, there has to be a little more of that. And so I think we both held ourselves accountable in that regard.”

DeBrusk, who scored five times in 41 games, was dropped to the third line in exchange for Nick Ritchie before the Bruins traded for Taylor Hall, and opened the playoffs on the fourth line. If DeBrusk recaptures his 27-goal form of 2018-19, the Bruins would be stacked at left wing. Opponents would have to use their best right-side defenders against Brad Marchand and Hall. DeBrusk would see his share of favorable matchups.

“At the end of the day, I think the message stays the same,” Cassidy said. “You be the best version of yourself, and I think your ice time will take care of itself and you’ll complement anybody you play with.”

Ready to assist

Like Jay Pandolfo, who left for an associate head coaching position at Boston University, new Bruins assistant Chris Kelly is a recently retired player (2018) who worked for the Bruins’ player development staff before stepping behind the bench.

Like Pandolfo, the Winchester product who spent the final year of his career (2012-13) with the Bruins, Kelly is stepping into a familiar dressing room. In his five-plus seasons with the Bruins, Kelly won the Stanley Cup in 2011 with Patrice Bergeron and Marchand and was an alternate captain when David Pastrnak debuted in 2015-16.

“That’ll all work to his advantage,” Cassidy said. “He’s worked with young guys in Providence, so hopefully that’ll help, depending on the construction of the team, with guys that have been there. He’ll have a head start there.”

For now, Kelly’s job description includes the defensive side of the puck. The Bruins are leaning on Kelly’s expertise as a talented checking forward, assigning more offensive responsibility to Joe Sacco.

“We all can coach every part of the game,” Cassidy said, “but that’s how we’re going to break it down to start, make Chris as comfortable as possible.”

Tuning in

Every Bruins’ exhibition game will be on TV, though not all coverage is local.

NHL Network will carry Sunday’s game at Washington and Tuesday’s game at the Rangers.

TNT is the network for next Thursday’s game against the Flyers. NESNPlus carries the Oct. 2 game against the Rangers.

NESN takes Oct. 4 at Philadelphia and Oct. 6 against Washington.

As for radio coverage, all games will be on 98.5 The Sports Hub except two: Sunday at Washington and Oct. 4 at Philadelphia.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.