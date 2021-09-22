Carles Gil’s stoppage-time winner lifts Revolution over Chicago Fire

The Revolution (18-4-5, 59 points) went with mostly reserves in the starting lineup, then added Gustavo Bou, Tajon Buchanan, and Gil in the second half. Henry Kessler (11th minute) and Teal Bunbury (62d) scored, but the Revolution struggled to protect the lead both times.

After twice squandering leads, the Revolution scored in the first minute of stoppage time as Carles Gil roofed a right-footer for his third goal of the season.

The Revolution clinched a playoff berth with seven games remaining in the season, taking a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Fire at Soldier Field Wednesday night.

But the Revolution finished things off after Buchanan blew past two opponents on a run through the middle, before Gil slipped past Miguel Angel Navarro and finished at the near post past Gabriel Slonina just before the final whistle.

The Revolution, who play host to Orlando City Saturday, extended their lead to 13 points in Supporters’ Shield standings and maintained a 15-point edge over Nashville SC in the Eastern Conference with seven games remaining.

Kessler opened the scoring, finishing in front as Jon Bell flicked on a back-post header to the edge of the goal area following an Arnor Traustason free kick. The sequence was set up by Revolution pressure producing a turnover off a Chicago throw-in, Edward Kizza drawing a foul about 35 yards from goal.

Chicago (6-15-5, 23 points) equalized on a Carlos Teran near-post header off Matt Turner’s hands following a Gaston Gimenez corner kick in the 40th minute, Teran’sfirst MLS goal off the fourth Fire corner in succession as the Revolution struggled to clear.

Bunbury broke the deadlock with his third goal of the season, going in alone as Bou headed on a Turner clearance. The Fire retaliated, Gimenez scoring off the kickoff after Robert Beric centered for Chinonso Offor in the 63d minute.