EMass field hockey: Masconomet’s Maggie Sturgis headlines Players of the Week

Alanna Devlin, Marshfield — The Rams trailed Braintree, 2-0, on Friday, but the sophomore delivered three unanswered goals to propel Marshfield to the nonleague victory.
Abbey Kennedy, Hingham — The junior led the 4-0 Harborwomen to a 3-1 victory against Hanover, scoring on a penalty stroke and adding two assists in the contest between two top Patriot League teams.
Kay Murphy, Bishop Feehan — Feehan is making noise in the Catholic Central, especially this week, and the sophomore is one reason why. She had a clutch two-goal performance against non-league Medfield in a 3-1 victory Tuesday.
Madison Sexton, Bourne — With 35 seconds left in a tied game against Sturgis East, Sexton scored to give the Canalmen their first win of the season, 4-3.
Maggie Sturgis, Masconomet — The junior phenom keeps rolling. She scored six goals against Marblehead Monday afternoon, and has 38 points on the young season.