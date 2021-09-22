EMass field hockey: Masconomet’s Maggie Sturgis headlines Players of the Week

Alanna Devlin, Marshfield — The Rams trailed Braintree, 2-0, on Friday, but the sophomore delivered three unanswered goals to propel Marshfield to the nonleague victory.

Abbey Kennedy, Hingham — The junior led the 4-0 Harborwomen to a 3-1 victory against Hanover, scoring on a penalty stroke and adding two assists in the contest between two top Patriot League teams.

Kay Murphy, Bishop Feehan — Feehan is making noise in the Catholic Central, especially this week, and the sophomore is one reason why. She had a clutch two-goal performance against non-league Medfield in a 3-1 victory Tuesday.