Game 153: Mets at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox will look to extend their winning streak to seven games when they wrap up their two-game series with the Mets Wednesday night. The Sox took the opener, 6-3, Tuesday to keep their 1½-game lead over the Blue Jays for the top wild-card spot. Here are the standings.
The Mets have dropped six of their past seven to slip closer to postseason elimination.
Lineups
METS (73-78): TBA
Pitching: RHP Taijuan Walker (7-10, 4.27 ERA)
RED SOX (87-65): TBA
Pitching: LHP Chris Sale (4-0, 2.40 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Mets vs. Sale: Javier Báez 1-3, Michael Conforto 0-1, J.D. Davis 0-2, Francisco Lindor 12-28, James McCann 7-35, Jeff McNeil 0-1, Brandon Nimmo 0-1, Kevin Pillar 7-28, Jonathan Villar 2-18.
Red Sox vs. Walker: Xander Bogaerts 1-4, Bobby Dalbec 0-2, Rafael Devers 0-3, José Iglesias 3-7, J.D. Martinez 6-11, Kevin Plawecki 1-1, Hunter Renfroe 0-5, Kyle Schwarber 3-8, Travis Shaw 0-2, Alex Verdugo 1-3, Christian Vázquez 0-4.
Stat of the day: The Red Sox lead MLB with 41 outfield assists, their most in a season since 1987 (47).
Notes: Bogaerts has two homers and eight RBIs in his past three games. … Sale is unbeaten in six starts since his return from Tommy John surgery. He is 0-0 with a 2.45 ERA in two lifetime starts against the Mets. … The Mets are 8-11 in September and 25-38 since the All-Star break. … Conforto has 19 RBI in his last 22 games. … Alonso leads the majors with 24 HR on the road. … Walker hasn’t posted a win in his last 12 starts, last doing so on July 3. He is 0-0 with a 1.69 ERA in two starts vs. the Red Sox.
