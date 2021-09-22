fb-pixel Skip to main content
Mets at Red Sox | 7:10 p.m. (NESN)

Game 153: Mets at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated September 22, 2021, 54 minutes ago
Chris Sale held the Orioles to one run and two hits over five innings in his last start.
Chris Sale held the Orioles to one run and two hits over five innings in his last start.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Red Sox will look to extend their winning streak to seven games when they wrap up their two-game series with the Mets Wednesday night. The Sox took the opener, 6-3, Tuesday to keep their 1½-game lead over the Blue Jays for the top wild-card spot. Here are the standings.

The Mets have dropped six of their past seven to slip closer to postseason elimination.

Lineups

METS (73-78): TBA

Pitching: RHP Taijuan Walker (7-10, 4.27 ERA)

RED SOX (87-65): TBA

Pitching: LHP Chris Sale (4-0, 2.40 ERA)

Time: 7:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Mets vs. Sale: Javier Báez 1-3, Michael Conforto 0-1, J.D. Davis 0-2, Francisco Lindor 12-28, James McCann 7-35, Jeff McNeil 0-1, Brandon Nimmo 0-1, Kevin Pillar 7-28, Jonathan Villar 2-18.

Red Sox vs. Walker: Xander Bogaerts 1-4, Bobby Dalbec 0-2, Rafael Devers 0-3, José Iglesias 3-7, J.D. Martinez 6-11, Kevin Plawecki 1-1, Hunter Renfroe 0-5, Kyle Schwarber 3-8, Travis Shaw 0-2, Alex Verdugo 1-3, Christian Vázquez 0-4.

Stat of the day: The Red Sox lead MLB with 41 outfield assists, their most in a season since 1987 (47).

Notes: Bogaerts has two homers and eight RBIs in his past three games. … Sale is unbeaten in six starts since his return from Tommy John surgery. He is 0-0 with a 2.45 ERA in two lifetime starts against the Mets. … The Mets are 8-11 in September and 25-38 since the All-Star break. … Conforto has 19 RBI in his last 22 games. … Alonso leads the majors with 24 HR on the road. … Walker hasn’t posted a win in his last 12 starts, last doing so on July 3. He is 0-0 with a 1.69 ERA in two starts vs. the Red Sox.

