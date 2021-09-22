Kyle Schwarber (2 HRs) and Red Sox pound Mets

Schwarber’s 30th and 31st homers of the year set in motion a 12-5 rout. The triumph represented the seventh straight win for the Sox while leaving them two games in front of the Yankees, who beat the Rangers, and 2½ in front of the Blue Jays with nine games to play.

First base now represents an embarrassment of riches for a lineup that is once again steamrolling opponents. That notion was brought to light on Wednesday night at Fenway when Kyle Schwarber, playing first with Bobby Dalbec getting a night off, crushed homers in the first two innings off Mets starter Taijuan Walker.

Remember when the Red Sox had the worst first base production in baseball at the trade deadline? The world has changed.

Schwarber finished 3 for 4 with four runs and four RBIs in a performance that offered a window into the enviable roster choices that manager Alex Cora has been able to make of late.

On the surface, the idea of sitting Dalbec seemed preposterous. After all, the rookie has been on a run dating to mid-August that rivals the most prolific slugging stretches by any Sox over the last handful of years. He entered Wednesday hitting .340 with a .426 OBP and colossal .802 slugging mark along with 12 homers in his last 34 games.

So why did Dalbec sit with Schwarber helming first? The answer helps illuminate the complementary strengths of the roster as well as the options it presents to Cora.

For all of his recent success, Dalbec has continued to struggle against velocity, hitting just .200 with a .320 slugging mark and one homer against pitches of at least 94 miles per hour during his hot streak, numbers in line with what he’s done over the season. As good as he’s been, the Sox have still been picking their spots with him.

“For how good Bobby has swung the bat, there are certain matchups where we’ll protect him,” said Cora.

Schwarber, on the other hand, has swung a sledgehammer against velocity. He entered the night hitting a modest .228 but with a .545 slugging mark and nine homers against pitches of 94-plus m.p.h.

The choice of Schwarber immediately paid dividends on Wednesday. He crushed a 94-m.p.h. fastball off Walker to straightaway center to give the Sox a 1-0 lead in the first. With the Sox up, 3-1, in the second, he launched a 96-m.p.h. heater into the right field bleachers for a three-run homer.

The multi-homer performance set in motion a bludgeoning. The Red Sox accumulated nine runs, nine hits, and seven extra-base hits through three innings, then kept adding on.

The outpouring marked the seventh straight game in which the Sox have scored at least six runs, their longest such streak since 2018, and made for a comfortable night of work for Chris Sale. The lefthander, coming off a Sept. 17 outing in which he’d struck out just one batter, tied for a career low, featured a more powerful arsenal on Wednesday.

Sale allowed two runs on six hits over five innings, striking out eight (matching his season high) and walking two. His fastball topped out at 97 m.p.h., anchoring a three-pitch mix that produced 15 swings and misses among 89 pitches.

The Red Sox defense also contributed to a well-rounded performance. In the top of the third inning, with runners on first and second and one out, Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor hit a rocket up the middle. Second baseman José Iglesias made a diving play to his right to initiate an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play that had Sale howling in appreciation.

And in the top of the sixth, with the Mets rallying against the bullpen, Kiké Hernández turned a bases-loaded, one-out sacrifice fly to deep center into an inning-ending double play when his perfect, one-hop throw to third nabbed Jonathan Villar trying to advance.

All nine Red Sox lineup members collected at least one hit. Schwarber led the way with his three, while Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez, and Hunter Renfroe each had two.

The Sox, who have Thursday off before the start of a three-game series against the Yankees, improved to 48-29 at Fenway, including 39-18 since late May. The team is amid its third winning streak this season of at least seven games, marking just the second time this century that (along with 2018) that the team has had three winning streaks of such a duration.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.