As Laver Cup comes to Boston, the decline of American men’s tennis is clear to see

The Laver Cup, a Ryder Cup-like competition between one team representing Europe and another the rest of the world, is a perfect example. All six members of the European team are in the ATP top 10, including newly-crownedUS Open champion Daniil Medvedev and Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev.

McEnroe’s generation grew up on Arthur Ashe and Stan Smith. Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras, and Jim Courier grew up on McEnroe and Jimmy Connors. But since those days, when that trio perennially battledfor major titles, the American male tennis scene has declined considerably.

CHELSEA – John McEnroe knows two things as he captains the World Team at the Laver Cup this weekend at TD Garden: His team is a serious underdog, like Army football taking on Alabama and that somewhere there has been a disconnect or lack of attention paid to promoting tennis in the United States.

Advertisement

The World team includes just two American players: No. 19 Reilly Opelka and No. 22 John Isner. Opelka is the highest ranking American men’s player in the world, and perhaps the best hope of snapping the United States’ 18-year drought without a men’s major championship. Long retired Andy Roddick won the US Open in 2003.

McEnroe, now fully grey, his fiery style replaced by a gregarious sense of humor, has to constantly defend and explain the decline of American tennis. He was one of the most popular players in the world, a standard for tennis in this country. He handed the baton to Agassi, Sampras, and Courier, and they flourished.

In the past two decades, however, there have been a handful of disappointments and good-but-not-good enough American players. Meanwhile, Serena and Venus Williams, Mary Pierce, and Lindsay Davenport flourished for the past two decades, Sloane Stephens had her share of success, and Coco Gauff is a rising star. But as for the men?

Advertisement

“There’s been a hierarchy of tennis in Europe, it’s a tradition,” said McEnroe, a seven-time Grand Slam champion. “It’s higher up on the totem pole. I think in the seventies and eighties when the sport was exploding [in the United States], I think it had a cool factor. You need some kind of cool factor. We don’t do enough to promote our sport, nor do we make it affordable enough and it’s not in the schools enough.”

The best American athletes rarely consider tennis as a primary sport. They’re playing football, basketball, or baseball. Tennis is an afterthought unless it’s a major and most of the American audience focuses its attention on Serena’s quest to break the major record or Naomi Osaka’s emergence as the next great star or, most recently, the stirring run of 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the US Open.

None of those storylines include American men. Only two American men — Isner and Opelka — were seeded in Flushing Meadows and Isner was bounced in the first round. Unseeded Frances Tiafoe advanced to the fourth round, but he’s already been on the tour for seven years.

McEnroe, 62, is still one of the primary faces of American men’s tennis. His rivalries with Bjorn Borg, captain of Team Europe, and Connors were legendary. His temper helped turn what was a polite, gentlemanly sport in the 1950s and 60s into a fashionable hobby in the 1980s. Everybody was taking up tennis, taking their wooden or graphite racket and hitting against against handball boards.

Advertisement

Borg exemplified cool, with his headband and slickplaying style. The sport was popular, and then Sampras arrived and became the best American player of all time. Yet, golf was beginning to capture the former tennis generation. Basketball and football had stars such as LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Brett Favre snaring the next one.

Tennis, meanwhile, lost its personality.

“It’s a tremendous sport,” McEnroe said. “It is a sport you can do your whole life. Those are some of the things we need to be pushing. It’s an alternative for kids. You can play basketball and tennis. What happens if some of these tremendous athletes play a couple of sports and then say, ‘maybe I will go to tennis?’ When that happens, I think we’ll start winning again.”

One of the issues is promotion. Six of the top 10 players in the world are in Boston this weekend and few people really know about it. And with the Yankees coming to Fenway Park this weekend, and even undefeated BC hosting Missouri, there will be little buzz about the Laver Cup. That’s on the USTA and tennis in general.

“I’ve worked for ESPN for a number of years and I wished we did more promotion there,” McEnroe said. “Their focus obviously is on what pays the bills. But you gotta figure out a way to get in there. You have to keep pushing on different ideas, whatever they may be.”

Advertisement

McEnroe correctly pointed out that the current generation of elite players is aging. Serena turns 40 on Sunday, Roger Federer turned 40 last month, Rafael Nadal is 35, and all three are showing signs of slowing down. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is by far the best player in the world, but he’s 34.

Tennis needs to sell its new generation, and for some reason, it’s been much easier on the women’s side. The best up-and-coming men’s players aren’t American, and they lack the personality of their predecessors.

“In the days I was playing Connors and Borg, and then you had Sampras and Agassi, maybe [American fans] got spoiled,” McEnroe said. “I don’t care what you do, but you’ve got to try everything. I think people got complacent, thought there was going to be another Sampras, but there isn’t. If it is, it’s a guy from another country.”

American tennis is mainly responsible for the decline of American men’s tennis — and it could be another generation before there is a resurrection.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.