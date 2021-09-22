Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier shocked by reaction to scooping up Blue Jays’ scouting card that had fallen on the field

Kiermaier reiterated before Wednesday’s series finale that he had no bad intentions. The speedster was called out sliding into home during the sixth inning of the Rays’ 6-4 win Monday night at St. Petersburg, Fla., and saw a strip of paper lying next to him after the play. He casually picked it up and took it back to Tampa Bay’s dugout, where he discreetly handed it to Paul Hoover , the club’s field coordinator.

Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier is “shocked to see what has transpired” and finds reaction “just hard to believe” to his scooping up a scouting a card that fell out of Toronto catcher Alejandro Kirk’s wristband.

Kiermaier thought the card was his scouting report.

"We’re making this way too complex," Kiermaier said. “I saw a few words on it, just knowing it wasn't mine I didn't look at it, still haven't looked at it. Don't even know what the heck is on it."

“A couple seconds after I realized it wasn’t ours and at that point, I’m not giving it back,” Kiermaier added. “I’m not going to walk to the other dugout or find another way. They can think whatever they want over there, they’re entitled to an opinion, I’m over it, though.”

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash apologized to Blue Jays management before Tuesday night’s game. Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said postgame that the issue was “under the bridge.”

Kiermaier pointed out his scouting card came out while sliding into second base during a recent game against Detroit and Tigers infielder Niko Goodrum tried grabbing it, Kiermaier jokingly put his foot on it and said “you can’t have it.”

When asked if he did anything wrong, Kiermaier replied: “No.”

“It’s easy to sit here after the fact knowing it’s their card, I understand,” Kiermaier said. “At that moment I just ran 360 feet-plus [trying to score on an infield hit and throwing error] and I’m sitting there trying to process the play, thinking my scouting report is on the ground, grabbing it, just walking back trying to go out there on defense and catch my breath thinking it’s done and over with.”

There were no incidents in Tuesday’s game stemming from the situation.

Blue Jays infielder Valera on COVID list

Blue Jays infielder Breyvic Valera was placed on the COVID-19 related IL and infielder Kevin Smith was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo before Wednesday’s game at Tampa Bay.

The moves were made to allow for Valera to have contact tracing after a family member tested positive.

Montoyo said Valera has tested negative.

White Sox’ attempt to clinch delayed

Wednesday’s game between the White Sox and the Tigers at Comerica Park in Detroit has been postponed because of rain. The game will be made up on Monday at 1:10 p.m.

The Tigers stalled the White Sox’s drive for the AL Central title with a 5-3 victory on Tuesday.

Chicago’s magic number for clinching the division remain at two. It plays the second-place Indians on the road in a five-game series beginning Thursday.

The White Sox are closing in on their first division title in 13 years.

Pirates-Reds postponed by rain

The finale of Pittsburgh’s three-game series at Cincinnati was postponed Wednesday by rain about 10 minutes before the scheduled first pitch. The game was rescheduled for Monday at 1:10 p.m.

The teams split the first two games of the series. The Reds have lost eight straight series and were trying to avoid losing a ninth straight series, which would be their longest streak since a 10-series losing streak in August-September 1982.

They are chasing the streaking Cardinals for the second NL wild card.

Padres remain in slump

LaMonte Wade Jr. singled over leaping All-Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. in the ninth inning to bring in the go-ahead run and the Giants beat the staggering Padres, 6-5, Tuesday night at San Diego to keep a one-game lead in the NL West.

Wade’s hit was the third straight one-out single off Mark Melancon (4-3) and brought in Brandon Belt. Melancon, who leads baseball with 37 saves, started the ninth with the score tied at 5.

The Giants stayed ahead of the Dodgers in the division race after Los Angeles beat Colorado, 5-4.

The Padres blew a 4-1 lead and wasted a two-homer performance by Manny Machado. Austin Nola and Tommy Pham also homered for San Diego.

The Padres lost for the ninth time in 11 games, falling from a one-game lead for the second wild-card spot to five games behind St. Louis, with Cincinnati a game ahead of them and Philadelphia a half-game ahead.

Padres right fielder Wil Myers made a great leaping catch to rob pinch-hitter Steven Duggar of a two-run homer to end the eighth and keep the game tied at 5.

Tony Watson (6-4) got the win and Tyler Rogers got his 13th save. Tommy La Stella added a homer.

Mariners catch Athletics

Marco Gonzales pitched six uneven innings and won his eighth straight decision, and Seattle moved into a tie with Oakland in a matchup of wild-card contenders with a 5-2 victory Tuesday night at Oakland, Calif.

J.P. Crawford hit a home run in the ninth inning and finished with three hits. Kyle Seager hit two doubles, and Dylan Moore added a two-run triple as Seattle won its second straight against the A’s.

Both teams are three games behind the Blue Jays in the chase for the second AL wild card.

Matt Olson hit his career-high 37th home run for the A’s. Starling Marte also connected for Oakland, which has lost two straight.



