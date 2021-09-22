Sunday was a rough one for quarterbacks: Tua Tagovailoa broke his ribs, and Andy Dalton hurt his knee

Tagovailoa and the Bears’ Andy Dalton were among four starters leaguewide who were injured and failed to finish their games last Sunday. Dalton’s knee injury accelerated the Bears’ plan to turn to Fields, chosen in April with the 11th overall pick in the NFL Draft. Coach Matt Nagy said Fields will start Sunday’s game at Cleveland.

Nagy said he does not think Dalton’s knee injury will require him to be placed on the injured reserve list, which would sideline Dalton for at least three weeks.

Tagovailoa will be sidelined for the Dolphins’ game Sunday at Las Vegas, Coach Brian Flores announced Wednesday.

Backup Jacoby Brissett is scheduled to fill in as the Dolphins’ starter. The team initially had hoped that Tagovailoa might be able to play but further tests revealed that Tagovailoa’s ribs were fractured, Flores said. Flores declined to specify a timetable for Tagovailoa’s return.

The second-year pro was injured in the Dolphins’ 35-0 home defeat last Sunday to the Bills. Brissett, a former starter for the Colts, took over and threw an interception while completing 24 of 40 passes for 169 yards.

The Dolphins have Reid Sinnett to back up Brissett while Tagovailoa is out. They have been linked to a possible trade for Deshaun Watson, the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback for the Texans who has been on the game-day inactive list each week this season while facing 22 active civil lawsuits by women accusing him of sexual misconduct.

No team has been willing thus far to meet the Texans’ considerable asking price for Watson in a trade, given Watson’s legal situation and uncertain playing status. A grand jury is considering possible criminal charges. The NFL has not, to this point, put Watson on paid administrative leave via placement on the commissioner’s exempt list. But the league could reconsider that stance if Watson were to be traded to a team with plans to put him on the field immediately.

Last Sunday was a day of attrition for NFL quarterbacks. The Colts’ Carson Wentz sprained both his ankles. The Texans’ Tyrod Taylor suffered a hamstring injury that landed him on IR, leading to Houston naming rookie Davis Mills its starter for Thursday night’s game against the Panthers, with Watson still inactive.

Wentz did not practice Wednesday, and if he were to miss Sunday’s game, Jacob Eason or Brett Hundley would be in line to start.

Two other veteran quarterbacks, the Raiders’ Derek Carr and the Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger, also are dealing with injuries this week. Carr suffered an ankle injury Sunday but finished the Raiders’ victory at Pittsburgh. Roethlisberger has an injury to a pectoral muscle, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday.

Browns WR Beckham closer to returning

Odell Beckham Jr.’s return moved a little closer to reality.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski did not rule out Beckham for Sunday’s game against Chicago, clearing the way for the star wide receiver to make his season debut and play for the first time since undergoing knee surgery last year.

“We’ll see how he progresses this week, but I expect him to be full go today at practice,” Stefanski said before the Browns worked out in their indoor field house because of heavy rain.

Last week, Stefanski slammed shut any speculation about Beckham’s status by saying he would not play against Houston days before the home opener.

Beckham had been in line to play Week 1 at Kansas City, but was ruled inactive following warm-ups after telling the team he wasn’t prepared to handle the workload they had in store for him.

Stefanski was asked if the plan is for Beckham to play against the Bears.

“The plan is to practice Wednesday, see how it goes this week, but I’m not ruling him out,” Stefanski said.

Beckham has been listed as “limited” in every Cleveland practice through the season’s first two weeks.