Super Bowl champions place WR Antonio Brown on COVID-19 list

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay’s Antonio Brown was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday and could miss this week’s road game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 33-year-old receiver is the second player from the active roster the defending Super Bowl champions have placed on the COVID-19 list this week, joining reserve linebacker and special teams captain Kevin Minter.

“With A.B. we’ve got plenty of good guys that have proven track records at that position. Kevin will be missed as far as special teams, but we’ve got some young guys ready to roll,” coach Bruce Arians said Wednesday.