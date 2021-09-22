Timberwolves fire basketball ops boss Rosas after two seasons

The Minnesota Timberwolves fired president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas on Wednesday, less than a week before training camp in yet another leadership change for a franchise often in flux. Owner Glen Taylor announced that the Timberwolves “parted ways” with Rosas in a two-sentence statement that revealed no explanation for the dismissal after just two seasons. “As an organization, we remain committed to building a winning team that our fans and city can be proud of,” said Taylor, who has begun the process of selling his majority stake in the club to e-commerce mogul Marc Lore and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez. Rosas became the highest-ranking Latino to run an NBA team, when he was hired in May 2019 after a long tenure in the front office with the Houston Rockets. Rosas replaced Tom Thibodeau , who held the dual role of head coach and president of basketball operations until his firing by the Timberwolves four months earlier.

The Sabres agreed to terms with defenseman Rasmus Dahlin on a three-year contract worth $18 million, getting the deal done on the eve of Buffalo’s first training camp practice. Dahlin was among the last unsigned restricted free agents around the NHL. The 6-foot-3 Swede has 107 points on 18 goals and 89 assists in 197 games since Buffalo took him with the first pick in the 2018 draft. With Dahlin’s situation settled, the Sabres focus is now squarely on injured captain Jack Eichel, who was expected to report for his physical after an offseason of trade talks. Eichel’s future with the team is unclear. Dahlin will count $6 million against the salary cap through the 2022-23 season, a contract that could set a comparable deal for Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes, the only other prominent restricted free agent defenseman left unsigned ... Goaltender Cal Petersen has agreed to a three-year, $15 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Kings. Petersen’s extension begins in the 2022-23 season. He will play the upcoming season under a three-year, $2.575 million deal signed in July 2019. Petersen went 9-18-5 last season for the struggling Kings, but established career-bests in goals-against average (2.89) and save percentage (.911). He appeared in a team-leading 35 games while assuming the role of Los Angeles’ No. 1 goalie in the injury absence of Jonathan Quick.

MISCELLANY

Katie Ledecky heads to Florida to work with new coach

Katie Ledecky will be learning a new stroke. The Gator Chomp. Ledecky announced that she is moving to the University of Florida to be closer to home and train under Anthony Nesty, a rising star coach who will oversee her preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Ledecky, a seven-time Olympic gold medalist, spent the last five years at Stanford University, where she worked with US national team coach Greg Meehan while earning a psychology degree. “Stanford has been my second home,” Ledecky wrote on her Twitter account. “It will always have a special place in my heart. Having completed my college degree this year, I am moving east to be closer to home and family.” The Washington, D.C., native will now be training with Nesty, a 1988 Olympic gold medalist who serves as the primary coach to both Bobby Finke, who swept the 800- and 1500-meter freestyles at the Tokyo Games, and Kieran Smith, who took bronze in the 400 free. Ledecky will also serve as a volunteer assistant coach on the Gators staff, a coup for Nesty when he hits the recruiting trail. The 24-year-old Ledecky said she looks forward to looks forward to working with Nesty’s “outstanding mid-distance and distance training group.” Ledecky won two golds and two silvers at 2020 Tokyo Games this past summer. Over the last three Olympics, she became the first female swimmer to capture six individual golds and the first U.S. woman to win that many in any sport. Though not as dominant as she was in the 2016 Rio Games — Ledecky actually finished fifth in one event at Tokyo, the first time she’s failed to medal in an Olympic race — she remains one of the world’s greatest swimmers and hopes to add to her medal haul in Paris.

Marathon record holder Mary Keitany retires after injury

Marathon runner Mary Keitany has retired from the sport because of a back injury, ending a career in which she won multiple races in London and New York and set the world record for a women-only race. The 39-year-old Kenyan said pandemic-related travel restrictions have stopped her from coming to Europe to get treatment on an injury sustained in 2019. “Every time I thought I had got over the injury and started training hard, it became a problem again,” Keitany said. “So now is the time to say goodbye — if only as an elite runner — to the sport I love so much.” Keitany won the London Marathon three times, in 2011, ‘12 and ‘17. In her victory in 2017, she finished in 2 hours, 17 minutes, 1 second. Only two women — Brigid Kosgei and Paula Radcliffe — have run a marathon quicker and they were in races also containing male pacesetters. World Athletics makes a distinction between the record times set by Keitany and Kosgei, who ran the Chicago Marathon in 2:14:04. Keitany was a four-time winner of the New York City Marathon (2014-16 and ‘18), and also won the world half marathon title in 2009.