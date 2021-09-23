ICA to reopen Yayoi Kusama’s kaleidoscopic ‘Love is Calling’ exhibit

Though the ICA began welcoming patrons back last summer , “Love is Calling,” one of Kusama’s famed Infinity Mirror Rooms, with its small space that can accommodate only six people at a time, remained closed. But now, the transporting installation (and top-tier Instagram destination ) is back.

Yayoi Kusama’s “Love is Calling,” a prized jewel at Boston’s Institute of Contemporary Art, will finally reopen to the public on Oct. 16 after the kaleidoscopic spectacle was shuttered at the onset of the pandemic.

“We are so happy to be able to offer audiences the ability to experience this beloved artwork from our collection and once again share Kusama’s universal message of love and human connection,” said Jill Medvedow, the ICA’s Ellen Matilda Poss Director, in a press release Tuesday.

Yayoi Kusama pictured here in 2018 documentary film, "Kusama: Infinity." Courtesy of MFA

“Love is Calling” is now part of the museum’s “The Worlds We Make: Selections from the ICA Collection” exhibition, which debuted Aug. 14 and is on view until the end of 2022. Other artists whose works are included in the collection include María Magdalena Campos-Pons, Njideka Akunyili Crosby, and Lorraine O’Grady.

“Love is Calling” — a circus of polka-dotted inflatable coils that meander down from the ceiling and up from the ground in a dazzling rainbow — went on display at the ICA in September of 2019 after it was acquired that January. It was first unveiled in Japan, the 92-year-old Kusama’s home country, in 2013.

The sculptures are set against a room covered in mirrors, seemingly expanding the space that encases them. Adding to the immersive, two-minute viewing experience is a looped recording of Kusama reading a love poem, “Residing in a Castle of Shed Tears,” that she wrote in Japanese.

If you’re ready to go to infinity and beyond, tickets for the exhibit go on sale to the general public on Sept. 28, and are already on sale for ICA members.

