Local bestsellers for the week ending Sept. 19

2. Beautiful World, Where Are You Sally Rooney FSG

3. Apples Never Fall Liane Moriarty Holt

4. The Madness of Crowds Louise Penny Minotaur

5. Matrix Lauren Groff Riverhead Books

6. The Magician Colm Tóibín Scribner

7. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

8. The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois Honorée Fanonne Jeffers Harper

9. The Paper Palace Miranda Cowley Heller Riverhead Books

10. A Slow Fire Burning Paula Hawkins Riverhead Books

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

Advertisement

1. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law Mary Roach Norton

2. Travels with George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy Nathaniel Philbrick Viking

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

4. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Knopf

5. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Knopf

6. Wildland: The Making of America’s Fury Evan Osnos FSG

7. Unbound: My Story of Liberation and the Birth of the Me Too Movement Tarana Burke Flatiron Books

8. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

9. World Travel: An Irreverent Guide Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever Ecco

10. This Is Your Mind on Plants Michael Pollan Penguin Press

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

2. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Washington Square Press

3. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

4. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

5. People We Meet on Vacation Emily Henry Berkley

6. The Night Watchman Louise Erdrich Harper Perennial

7. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

Advertisement

8. The Guest List Lucy Foley Morrow

9. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

10. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper Perennial

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2022 Old Farmer’s Almanac

3. The Best of Me David Sedaris Back Bay

4. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

5. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

6. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

7. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

8. Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women That a Movement Forgot Mikki Kendall Penguin

7. The Dynasty Jeff Benedict Avid Reader Press / Simon & Schuster

8. Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood Trevor Noah One World

9. New England’s Roadside Ecology: Explore 30 of the Region’s Unique Natural Areas Tom Wessels Timber Press

10. 50 Hikes with Kids New England Wendy Gorton Timber Press

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Sept. 19. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.