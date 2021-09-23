MASS MoCA names its first new director in more than 30 years

Kristy Edmunds, an arts professional whose career of more than three decades spans performing and visual arts, has been chosen to become the new director at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, the museum announced Thursday.
The appointment comes after a 10-month international search to replace former director Joseph Thompson, who stepped down last year after more than three decades in the role. Edmunds, who currently serves as executive and artistic director at the Center for the Art of Performance at the University of California Los Angeles, will assume her new position in October.
At UCLA, Edmunds runs a multidisciplinary center that presents contemporary dance, theater, and other visual and performing arts, while overseeing a full-time staff of 45 and an annual budget or around $9 million.
At Mass MoCA, whose offerings range from contemporary visual and performance art, to outdoor music festivals and indoor concerts, she will run one of the world’s largest physical contemporary art museums. Pre-pandemic, the museum’s staff numbered 165.
“I have been fascinated with MASS MoCA from the second I learned about it decades ago,” Edmunds said in a statement. “It is a tremendous honor to be joining MASS MoCA and supporting this outstanding team of people who maintain a creative pipeline of possibility in one place.”
Timur Galen, chair of the MASS MoCA Foundation board of trustees, praised Edmunds’s “exceptional record of artistic vision, community engagement, and leadership.”
“Among a deep and diverse pool of very strong candidates, [Edmunds], from the outset of the selection process, stood out as someone with interests, experience and aspirations that are deeply aligned with ours,” Galen said in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome Kristy to North Adams and MASS MoCA.”
