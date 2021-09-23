MASS MoCA names its first new director in more than 30 years

Kristy Edmunds, an arts professional whose career of more than three decades spans performing and visual arts, has been chosen to become the new director at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, the museum announced Thursday.

The appointment comes after a 10-month international search to replace former director Joseph Thompson, who stepped down last year after more than three decades in the role. Edmunds, who currently serves as executive and artistic director at the Center for the Art of Performance at the University of California Los Angeles, will assume her new position in October.

At UCLA, Edmunds runs a multidisciplinary center that presents contemporary dance, theater, and other visual and performing arts, while overseeing a full-time staff of 45 and an annual budget or around $9 million.