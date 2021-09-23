For one of the busiest people in Boston theater, a step back, and several steps forward

She was director of performing arts at the Boston Center for the Arts, ran the fringe theater company New Exhibition Room with M. Nora Long, and worked at StageSource for a decade as director of programs before becoming executive director in 2018, a position she relinquished earlier this month to focus on her work as a cofounder of the Front Porch Arts Collective and that company’s new partnership with the Huntington Theatre. All the while, she’s been busy freelancing as a director at most of the region’s small and midsize theater companies, including Greater Boston Stage Company, SpeakEasy Stage, Lyric Stage, Fresh Ink Theatre, The Theater Offensive, and Fort Point Theatre Channel, among others.

For nearly two decades, Dawn M. Simmons has been a constant on the local theater scene.

She is currently directing two productions back-to-back, with “Smoked Oysters,” running through Sunday, Sept. 26, at Hibernian Hall (www.madison-park.org) while “Queens Girl in the World” opens at Central Square Theater Sept. 30 (www.centralsquaretheater.org) in a production co-produced by the Nora, Front Porch Arts Collective, and the Hangar Theatre in Ithaca, N.Y. Both stories are about family and identity but from distinctly different perspectives. Mary M. McCullough’s “Smoked Oysters” looks at the toll Alzheimer’s disease takes on a family, while “Queens Girl” is the coming-of-age tale of a Black girl in the 1960s learning to straddle two worlds.

“ ‘Smoked Oysters’ is a kind of living room drama,” says Simmons. “We’ve staged it on the floor of the Hibernian Hall auditorium to create the feeling you are in the living room with this family. Once we create the intimate feel, we hope audiences will recognize themselves in the testing of relationships, and the enduring nature of family and family ties.”

“Queens Girl” shifts the perspective from inside of a house to outside, where Jacqueline Marie Butler perches on her Queens stoop to share her experiences as a Nancy Drew-loving 12-year-old whose move to a private school in Greenwich Village, in the midst of the turbulent 1960s, requires some deft “code switching” at the same time she is navigating her own adolescence.

“This play is so empowering,” says Simmons. “It’s about owning the space you are in, wherever that might be.”

Dawn M. Simmons Image courtesy of Dawn Simmons.

Creating space for empowering stories from voices audiences haven’t heard drives the Front Porch Arts Collective, which Simmons leads with Maurice Emmanuel Parent and Pascal Florestal. The co-production with Hangar and Nora grew from Hangar’s relationship with the playwright, Caleen Sinnette Jennings, and allowed all three companies to share costs, but even more importantly, talent.

Simmons tapped scenic designer Diggle, who had worked at Hangar as well as in New York City.

“Diggle is creating a new visual language for set design,” she says. “He sees the set as a kind of art installation.”

Although the Hangar production was staged outdoors earlier this summer, Simmons says the Nora will still use Diggle’s set, a backdrop of a stark white house that has a ‘60s vibe. Bringing the production indoors at Central Square Theater, Simmons says, allowed Diggle to extend the empowering message of the play with text extending across the length and width of the floor.

Jennings’s semi-autobiographical story is actually part of a trilogy that also includes “Queens Girl in Africa” and “Queens Girl in the Green Mountains.”

“I’d love to be able to stage all three parts at some point,” says Simmons, “with a different word or message integrated into the design to reflect that play’s theme and Jacqueline’s moment in her journey.”

As she did in Ithaca, Jasmine M. Rush will play Jacqueline. Simmons had cast the New York-based actor in Lyric Stage’s “Saturday Night, Sunday Morning” and a digital play reading for New Repertory Theatre. Rush must breathe life into a dozen characters while keeping Jacqueline rooted in the cultural, political, and social changes happening all around the “Queens Girl.”

“Directing a solo show is like putting a kid on a bike with training wheels, then taking the training wheels off and letting them go,” Simmons says with a laugh. “Because we knew each other already, we had a shorthand together and we trusted each other.”

As Simmons steps back from StageSource and forward with Front Porch’s alliance with the Huntington, she says her friend and StageSource’s interim executive director Jen Allison Lewis told her to “leave before you are finished.”

“This is a great time to shake things up,” Simmons says. “We’re going to work with the Huntington to make more opportunities available to the Black and brown community of artists. I want to get this going, and then step aside to let some other Black artists make it sustainable.”

Cambridge school partners with ART

Cambridge Matignon School, a private high school in Cambridge, is launching the Cambridge Arts Academy, offering advanced instruction in performing arts, dance, vocal and instrumental performance, and visual arts. Starting with the 2022-23 school year, the Cambridge Arts Academy will partner with the American Repertory Theater for a range of theatrical instruction and training.

In the lead-up to next year, ART at Matignon will host workshops on select Sundays beginning Oct. 3, which will be open to current Matignon students and the general public from grades 6 through 12. Workshops will include lighting design, voice and speech scenic design, and improvisation. Tuition is pay-what-you-can with a recommended fee of $50 per workshop. For more information and to register, go to Matignon.org/ARTWorkshops.