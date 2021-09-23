One man, many personalities, and several crimes

So insisted Billy Milligan, subject of Olivier Megaton’s Netflix docuseries, “ Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan ,” after being apprehended for a series of kidnappings, rapes, and robberies that took place at Ohio State University, in October 1977. He didn’t remember committing the crimes because he wasn’t there. Another personality had taken over his behavior and consciousness.

Police arrest you for heinous crimes you don’t remember committing. They confront you with irrefutable evidence of your guilt, and you have no memory of the period of time during which these crimes occurred. Who could have done such things? Could it have been someone lurking somewhere – inside?

Fortunately for Milligan, this was an ideal time to claim to be suffering from multiple personality disorder (now known as dissociative identity disorder or DID). Hervey M. Cleckley and Corbett H. Thigpen’s 1957 case study “The Three Faces of Eve,” adapted the same year into an Oscar-winning film, and more recently Flora Rheta Schreiber’s 1973 bestseller, “Sybil,” made into an Emmy-winning TV mini-series, in 1976, had stirred popular and professional fascination with the controversial diagnosis.

Milligan’s case drew the interest of news shows, talk show hosts, and psychiatric experts. Those experts had determined that childhood trauma caused the disorder, and Milligan had indeed suffered horrific physical and sexual abuse while growing up. To survive these assaults and to shield himself from memories of them Milligan had created various personae. But these new selves also inflicted pain on others. The rapes occurred, the psychiatrists theorized, when the aptly named persona “Ragen,” a Yugoslavian criminal, robbed the victims. Then another persona, a 19-year-old lesbian named “Adalana,” took over and committed the rapes because she was desperate for love. Billy, meanwhile, remained “asleep,” and unaware of what was happening.

From: "Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan." Netflix

To argue this hypothesis, the defense called in, among others, Cornelia B. Wilbur, the therapist in “Sybil,” to examine Milligan and build a case. She clearly knew a good thing when she saw it. The patient in “Sybil” had only 16 personalities to work with – Milligan eventually would conjure up the 24 of the film’s title. Backed by such expert testimony and by videos of Milligan dramatically switching personalities while being interrogated, the defense convinced not just the judge but the prosecution as well, and Milligan was declared not guilty by reason of insanity.

But if Milligan hoped to escape confinement, he would be disappointed. Instead he spent ten years in mental institutions, including Ohio’s “Titicut Follies”-like Lima State Hospital for the Criminally Insane. But in other facilities he was granted unsupervised furloughs, allowed to own a car, hold gallery shows for his artwork, and managed to engage in illicit activities, such as drug smuggling and sex with female patients. In what seems a breach of both journalistic and medical standards, Daniel Keyes, the best-selling author of the science fiction novel “Flowers for Algernon” (1966), participated in Milligan’s therapy while collaborating with him on the book “The Minds of Billy Milligan” (1981), which related Milligan’s version of events.

Megaton, intentionally or not, treats his subject with a style that itself exhibits traits of dissociative identity disorder. Kaleidoscopic montages, random references to unrelated contemporaneous events, and staticky distortions occur with almost self-parodic randomness. For no apparent reason interviews take place at sites that seem like locations from the Travel Channel’s “Most Terrifying Places in America” – a spooky bank vault for a reporter, a flyblown diner for Milligan’s brother, a rundown church for his sister. At first the flourishes prove a distraction, but by Episode Two the tale’s weirder developments – an escape during which Milligan sold hot tubs and possibly committed two murders, a movie deal proposed by James Cameron starring Leonardo Di Caprio – overshadow these excesses.

“What about the victims?” asks one interviewee. “So much attention on him, but what about them?” Their stories perhaps are too commonplace to warrant much attention. As happens so often, the narcissistic, sociopathic perpetrator poses as the victim instead.

