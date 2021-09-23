‘Saturday Night Live’ announces hosts as it starts 47th season

“Saturday Night Live” is returning for its 47th season on Oct. 2, after having won yet another Emmy for outstanding variety sketch series. The first four hosts will all be first timers. Owen Wilson will helm the premiere, with Kacey Musgraves as the musical guest.

The following week, Kim Kardashian West will host, with musical guest Halsey. Rami Malek is set to host the Oct. 16 episode, with Young Thug as the musical guest. And on Oct. 23, former cast member and current “Ted Lasso” Emmy winner Jason Sudeikis will host, with musical guest Brandi Carlile.