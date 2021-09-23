Virtual author readings for Sept. 26 - Oct. 2

All author appearances are virtual unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Kaija Langley (”When Langston Dances”) reads at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Lucy Ellmann (”Things are Against Us”) is in conversation with Todd McEwen and Diana Hope at 2 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Edward Achorn (”Every Drop of Blood: The Momentous Second Inauguration of Abraham Lincoln”) reads in-person at 2 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
MONDAY
George Makari (”Of Fear and Strangers: A History of Xenophobia”) is in conversation with Anthony Walton at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Rabih Alameddine (”The Wrong End of the Telescope”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Jill Louise Busby (”Unfollow Me: Essays on Complicity”) is in conversation with Jason Reynolds at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store (tickets are pay-what-you-can or $31 for admission and a shipped copy of the book).
TUESDAY
Belinda Rathbone (”George Rickey: A Life in Balance”) reads in-person and virtually at 12 p.m. at the Boston Athenæum (ticket prices depend on in-person or virtual attendance) . . . Hank Phillippi Ryan (”Her Perfect Life” and “The First to Lie”) is in conversation with Kym Havens at 6 p.m. at the Boston.com Book Club . . . Kristin Henning (”The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth”) is in conversation with Premal Dharia at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . C. S. Pacat (”Dark Rise”) is in conversation with Victoria Schwab at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (tickets are $19 for admission and a copy of the book to be picked up or $28 for admission and a shipped copy of the book) . . . Dan Abdo and Jason Patterson (”Barb The Last Berzerker, 1”) read at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Jennifer De Leon (”Don’t Ask Me Where I’m From”) reads in-person and virtually at 7 p.m. at Ashland High School . . . Nancy Tupper Ling (”For Every Little Thing: Poems and Prayers to Celebrate the Day”) and Janet Costa Bates (”Time for Bed, Old House”) read at 7 p.m. at Blue Bunny Books.
WEDNESDAY
Stephanie Pinder-Amaker and Lauren Wadsworth (”Did That Just Happen?!: Beyond “Diversity”― Creating Sustainable and Inclusive Organizations”) are in conversation with Carol Fulp at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Rebecca Caprara (”Worst-Case Collin”) reads in-person at 6 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Deborah Tuerkheimer (”Credible: Why We Doubt Accusers and Protect Abusers”) is in conversation with Emily Bazelon at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Chelsea Clinton and Kekla Magoon (”She Persisted: Ruby Bridges”) and Ruby Bridges (”This is Your Time”) are in conversation with Jeff Kinney at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Honorée Fanonne Jeffers (”The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois”) is in conversation with Sarah Burnes at 7 p.m. at the Boston Athenæum (tickets are free for members, $5 for non-members) . . . Beth Lew-Williams (”The Chinese Must Go: Violence, Exclusion, and the Making of the Alien in America”) reads at 7 p.m. at Boston College.
THURSDAY
Veronica Chambers and Jennifer Harlan (”Call and Response: The Story of Black Lives Matter”) are in conversation with Sarahbeth Maney at 12 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Amia Srinivasan (”The Right to Sex: Feminism in the Twenty-First Century”) is in conversation with Merve Emre at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Charles R. Gallagher (”Nazis of Copley Square: The Forgotten Story of the Christian Front”) reads at 5:30 p.m. at the Massachusetts Historical Society . . . Sheila Modir and Jeffrey Kashou (“The Proudest Color”), Gabe Jensen (“Neverwoof”), and Julie Stamm (“Some Days: A Tale of Love, Ice Cream, and My Mom’s Chronic Illness”) read at 6:30 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Frances Moore Lappé (”Diet for a Small Planet”) is in conversation with Raj Patel at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . M. Soledad Caballero (”I Was a Bell”) is in conversation with Rebecca Morgan Frank at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Lee Mandelo (”Summer Sons”) reads at 7 p.m. at Copper Dog Books . . . Karl Ove Knausgaard (”The Morning Star”) is in conversation with Lauren Oyler at 8 p.m. at Harvard Book Store (tickets are $35.25 and include a shipped copy of the book and signed bookplate) . . . R. J. Palacio (“Pony”) is in conversation with Josh Radnor at 8 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (tickets are $19.11 and include a copy of the book and signed bookplate to be picked up).
FRIDAY
Andil Gosine (”Nature’s Wild: Love, Sex, and Law in the Caribbean”) is in conversation with Faith Smith at 12 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Cass R. Sunstein (”Sludge: What Stops Us from Getting Things Done and What to Do about It”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Robert Pinsky (”The Book of Poetry for Hard Times: An Anthology”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
SATURDAY
John Patrick Green (“Investigators: Ants in Our P.A.N.T.S.”) is in conversation with Remy Lai and Abby Denson at 10 a.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Victoria Mas (”The Mad Women’s Ball”) is in conversation with Fiona Mozley at 2 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Betsy Uhrig (”Welcome to Dweeb Club”) is in conversation with Sarah S. Brannen at 2 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Emm Gryner (”The Healing Power of Singing: Raise Your Voice, Change Your Life”) reads in-person and virtually at 3 p.m. at the Central branch of Boston Public Library . . . Damian Alexander (”Other Boys”) reads at 4 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
