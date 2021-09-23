Who’ll win at this year’s Tony Awards, and who should

Viewers watching Sunday’s 74th Tony Awards may think they’ve entered a pre-pandemic time warp. The awards will honor the best of the truncated 2019-20 Broadway season, which now seems like eons ago. It’s been almost a year since nominations were announced, and the ceremony was shelved until Broadway’s curtains began rising again this month. In a year in which only 18 shows were eligible for nominations, here are the contenders in the major categories, along with our picks for who will triumph, and who should.

Also nominated: “Jagged Little Pill,” “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

Using the songs of pop legend Turner to tell the roller-coaster story of her life and triumphant comeback, “Tina” is a rousing good time. But it’s still saddled with the inherent problems of the jukebox bio-show genre — storytelling clichés, rushed narrative turns, underdeveloped characters. Instead, the competition for best musical shapes up as a face-off between two shows that both got their start in Boston. Weaving together songs from the 1995 album by Alanis Morissette and directed by Diane Paulus, “Jagged Little Pill” is an at-times overwrought dysfunctional-family drama stuffed with so many hot-button issues it threatens to scorch the audience. Yet it’s also a funny, provocative, and timely show, full of pain, rage, and raw emotion that leaves you rooting for its troubled, restless characters. Still, I suspect voters won’t be able to resist the candy-colored confection of “Moulin Rouge!,” inspired by the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film and mashing up more than 70 pop hits. Centered on a star-crossed love story and a gaggle of bohemians scheming and dreaming in fin de siècle Paris, “Moulin Rouge!” epitomizes the kind of song-and-dance spectacle many of us have been yearning for these past 18 months.

Joaquina Kalukango and Paul Alexander Nolan in "Slave Play." Matthew Murphy/John Golden Theatre

Best Play

Will win: “Slave Play”

Should win: “The Inheritance”

Also nominated: “Grand Horizons,” “Sea Wall/A Life,” “The Sound Inside”

In the one-act monologues of “Sea Wall/A Life,” Simon Stephens and Nick Payne created stirring explorations of fatherhood and family, grief and trauma, with stars Tom Sturridge and Jake Gyllenhaal finding the pain and humor in two tragic tales. The riveting “Sound Inside,” which SpeakEasy Stage is now producing in Boston, is a haunting story of a friendship between a lonely professor and a misfit student that finds playwright Adam Rapp at the peak of his mystery-spinning, dread-inducing powers. But this contest is a showdown between Jeremy O. Harris’s “Slave Play” and Matthew Lopez’s “The Inheritance.” The latter, inspired by E.M. Forster’s “Howards End,” is a sprawling, two-part epic about gay men and the AIDS epidemic that served as a poignant and painful rumination about the ties that bind younger and older generations. But bank on “Slave Play,” one of the most daring works to hit Broadway in years, to triumph. Centered on three interracial couples participating in role-playing therapy sessions to explore how their racial identities affect their relationships and sex lives, “Slave Play” is an audacious, transgressive, and painful exploration of desire, white supremacy, and the colonization of Black bodies and minds.

Best Revival of a Play

Will win: “A Soldier’s Play”

Should win: “Betrayal”

Also nominated: “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”

Voters could reward a steamy remount of “Frankie and Johnny,” headlined by Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon, as a way to honor the late, great playwright Terrence McNally, who died in 2020 of complications from COVID-19. Still, the frontrunner in this category is a revelatory revival of Harold Pinter’s “Betrayal,” which tells the story, in reverse chronology, of a love triangle that develops between a husband, his wife, and his best friend. The London import deftly employed a slowly rotating stage to underscore the shifting perspectives of the affair and the contradictions and elusiveness of memory and time. But look for a surprise here with Charles Fuller’s “A Soldier’s Play,” about an Army captain (Blair Underwood) who’s sent to investigate the murder of a Black sergeant (David Alan Grier) on a Louisiana base in 1944. Director Kenny Leon injected energy and fresh insight into the tale of a then-segregated military broken by decades of institutionalized racism, a self-loathing victim who despised his own race, and the sacrifices made by Black soldiers for a country that treated them with contempt.

Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical." Matthew Murphy

Best Actor in a Musical

Will/should win: Aaron Tveit, “Moulin Rouge!”

As the sole nominee in a pandemic-shortened season, Tveit should be a shoo-in, but he still needs votes on at least 60 percent of the ballots cast. Despite the lack of competition, Tveit deserves kudos for his exuberant, heartfelt performance as Christian, an American expat and composer caught up in the heady swirl of turn-of-the-century Paris. Deepening his characterization considerably from Boston to Broadway, Tveit found the authenticity in Christian’s dreamy optimism and his unbridled desire for doomed nightclub chanteuse Satine.

Best Actress in a Musical

Will win: Adrienne Warren, “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical”

Should win: Karen Olivo, “Moulin Rouge!”

Also nominated: Elizabeth Stanley, “Jagged Little Pill”

Voters can’t go wrong in this category. Stanley delivers a gut-wrenching portrayal of a suburban housewife who’s hiding a spiraling opioid addiction from her family and grappling with long-suppressed trauma. While Olivo, who won a Tony for “West Side Story” in 2009, chose not to rejoin “Moulin Rouge!” when it reopened, her performance was a high-water mark of the season, balancing lovestruck ardor, sly humor, desperation, and a deep well of pathos. Still, look for pint-size dynamo Warren to take home the gold thanks to a soul-quaking turn as the indomitable Tina Turner, tracing her life from a troubled upbringing and abusive marriage to her comeback as a reinvented rock goddess.

Mary-Louise Parker in “The Sound Inside.” SARA KRULWICH/NYT

Best Actress in a Play

Will win: Mary-Louise Parker, “The Sound Inside”

Should win: Joaquina Kalukango, “Slave Play”

Also nominated: Laura Linney, “My Name Is Lucy Barton”; Audra McDonald, “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune”

This award features three powerhouse actresses at the top of their game, and an exciting newcomer who turned heads as the emotional and psychological fulcrum of “Slave Play.” Six-time Tony winner McDonald is unlikely to add to her haul. The luminous Linney could finally nab her first Tony after five previous nominations, for her role as a successful New York writer reuniting with her estranged mother and confronting a painful past in a solo adaptation of Elizabeth Strout’s 2016 novel. Kalukango could pull off the upset for her gut-wrenching turn as a wife navigating questions of sex and power in an interracial relationship. But look for the sublime Parker — in a gripping performance as a lonely Yale academic who befriends an oddball student and makes a startling request — to walk away with her first Tony since winning for “Proof” 20 years ago.

Best Actor in a Play

Will win: Tom Hiddleston, “Betrayal”

Should win: Andrew Burnap, “The Inheritance”

Also nominated: Jake Gyllenhaal, “Sea Wall/A Life”; Tom Sturridge, “Sea Wall/A Life”; Blair Underwood, “A Soldier’s Play”; Ian Barford, “Linda Vista”

This category may be the night’s most unsettled race. Tony voters’ Anglophilia should push British heartthrob Hiddleston (“Loki”) — with his steely-yet-vulnerable portrayal of a betrayed husband — into the winner’s circle. Gyllenhaal and Sturridge were utterly entrancing in their one-act monologues as young fathers grappling with grief and loss, and either could overtake Hiddleston. Then there’s Rhode Island native Burnap, who gives an almost feral performance as Toby Darling, a young gay writer with a serious self-destructive streak. Could Burnap spring an upset over the bold-faced names? At the Tonys, expect the unexpected.

