The Globe launches a new expanded section and newsletter on technology

Toast and Ginkgo Bioworks, two of the highest-valued companies in Boston startup history, made their splashy public market debuts . DraftKings, another high-flier, is trying to acquire a UK rival in online sports betting for $22 billion (with a “B”). Unprecedented amounts of money are flowing in and out of the tech sector, with the potential to reshape our culture, ideas, and communities for years to come.

We’re very excited to announce a major expansion in the Globe’s coverage of technology and innovation. Our goal is to cover — on a daily basis and with a critical eye — the people, companies, and ideas that are driving growth and new trends, and to highlight this key pillar of the local economy and everyday life.

From the latest advances in software, cybersecurity, robotics, and health tech to the perils of artificial intelligence and the impact of automation on jobs, we’ll have it covered. Our reporters will provide a behind-the-scenes look at everything from who’s driving the hottest new startups and investments to who’s hiring and firing at the biggest employers in the region. And what it all means for you, the reader.

To that end, we’ve moved fast to expand our team of technology reporters. Aaron Pressman and Pranshu Verma joined the Globe this summer (most recently from Fortune and the New York Times, respectively). They are stellar additions to our existing team of Hiawatha Bray, Scott Kirsner, and Anissa Gardizy, all of whom will contribute to the section.

Speaking of which, there will be a newly designed landing page for the section online. This page will host all of our technology-related stories, plus some exciting new features, including a “tech unicorn tracker” that gives you detailed information about all the startups in Massachusetts that are valued at $1 billion or more (there’s that “B” again).

We are also launching a tech newsletter called Innovation Beat. Twice a week, you’ll get unique takes on emerging trends, big company news, and up-and-coming players in the startup community, all reported from the ground and with at-a-glance sections on local deals and people moves. The goal is to tell the story of the region’s tech and innovation industry — and why it matters — in a more personal and informal way.

Already our reporters have broken important stories on a bizarre stalking case involving eBay employees and a Natick couple; a local cybersecurity company that is informing the highest levels of the US government; a Harvard researcher who’s leading the fight against disinformation online; the key local technology behind vaccine passports; the glaring lack of diversity in the region’s tech companies; and more.

Massachusetts has a distinguished history in tech and innovation, from the birth of the computer industry and the Route 128 corridor to the impact of scientific discoveries made at our prestigious universities and research institutions, to the rise of venture capital and prominent companies like Akamai, Bose, HubSpot, TripAdvisor, Wayfair, and ... well, you’ll have to keep reading to find out about the next wave.

There’s so much more to come in this sector, so many stories to tell. We’re looking forward to having you join us — and help spread the word — for what should be a most interesting ride.

Gregory T. Huang can be reached at greg.huang@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @gthuang.