Seven local scientists receiving $9m each to fund research

Maryland-based HHMI funds a new cohort of researchers roughly every three years, focusing on people they believe have the potential to change the way the world thinks about biology’s link to human health. This year, the Institute received more than 800 applications.

Seven of the 33 researchers selected by the Howard Hughes Medical Institute this year hail from Cambridge or Boston. Each of these researchers will receive about $9 million in funding over the course of a renewable seven-year term.

A nonprofit research organization will invest millions of dollars in furthering the work of some of the Boston area’s top scientists.

Those selected “demonstrated to us the potential to have transformative impact on their research areas, in ways that could benefit us all,” David Clapham, HHMI’s vice president and chief scientific officer, wrote in an e-mail. “We believe that giving talented scientists the resources to do their best work can take us in directions we never anticipated — in some cases, treating and curing diseases in ways that dramatically reduce human suffering.”

HHMI supports more than 250 scientific researchers across the country. More than 30 current or former members have won a Nobel Prize. In the last group from 2018, six out of 19 funding recipients worked in the Boston area.

The new group includes four Harvard University researchers: Emily Balskus, who studies microbe-induced chemical reactions in the human gut; Cassandra Extavour, who’s investigating the origins of germ cells; Chenghua Gu, who examines how the brain keeps unwanted signals out; and Flaminia Catteruccia, who’s seeking solutions for malaria.

Catteruccia said she had been on the Green Line, heading back to work after a haircut, when the news popped up on her phone.

“I saw that there was an e-mail from HHMI, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, what do I do? Do I open it now or do I wait until I’m in the lab?’ And then I obviously could not resist,” she said. “I had to read it two times to make sure it actually said I had been awarded. It was a great feeling.”

Three other recipients come from institutions affiliated with Harvard Medical School.

Sun Hur, senior investigator for the Program in Cellular & Molecular Medicine at Boston Children’s Hospital, said the funding will allow her to explore research areas she would typically forego due to higher risks of failure. Her work centers on how to keep the body’s immune system from attacking itself when fighting invading pathogens.

“I’ll be definitely taking on more challenging projects,” Hur said.

At the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, associate pediatric oncology professor Cigall Kadoch studies how to control gene activity by altering DNA structure.

“This funding just means so much for our research program,” Kadoch said. “Increasingly, equipment is very expensive for the types of things that we need to do. We can also boost the number of people in the lab.”

Shingo Kajimura, an associate professor of medicine at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, is researching how to safely activate fat in ways that can improve metabolic health and help cure ailments.

He said it’s rare for a scientist to gain access to the amount of money it takes to make scientific discoveries from scratch.

“Because there’s no restriction [on how to use the funding], we are excited to start something that I always wanted to do, but aiming for very risky and creative projects that can potentially transform the field,” Kajimura said. “I really strongly feel that the science we do is for public good.”

Angela Yang can be reached at angela.yang@globe.com.