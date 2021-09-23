Mike & Patty’s is on the rise with Flourhouse bakery; Nia Grace opens a soul food café

“The idea of baking a bunch of stuff and hoping someone buys it isn’t dead, but it’s dying,” says owner Mike Gurevich. “Our biggest offerings are vegan English muffins, gluten-free brioche, coffee from Speedwell, and, in the future, specialty coffee drinks.”

Openings: The team behind sandwich sensation Mike & Patty’s in Bay Village and Somerville have opened a bakery. Newton’s Flourhouse (140R Adams St.) will serve cronuts, cruffins (a croissant-muffin hybrid), English muffins, breads, and eventually pizza dough for retail and wholesale.

Visit on Saturday, Sept. 25, for samples beginning at 9 a.m.

South Shore bar pizza fans in Boston don’t have to travel as far for their fix anymore: Bardo’s opens this week at the Southie location of Castle Island Brewing Co. (10 Old Colony Ave.). It’s run by the Lombardo family, who first launched a meat market in East Boston in 1927, known for homemade sausages. Get thin, crackly pies topped with signature Italian sausage, garlicky shrimp, chicken cutlets, and yes, even kale.

Nia Grace, owner of Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen and cofounder of the Boston Black Hospitality Coalition, has opened The Underground Café + Lounge (742 Columbus Ave.). It’s at LightView, a student apartment community near Northeastern University, on the border of the South End and Roxbury.

Advertisement

Stop in for quick-service soul food: pulled pork mac-and-cheese, red velvet Belgian waffles, ratatouille, gumbo, chili, and black-eyed-pea salad. The café will also exhibit artwork and host live music.

Kured opens at Time Out Market Boston (401 Park Drive) on Tuesday, Sept. 27, serving custom charcuterie boards and cones. Time Out also brings back Ms. Clucks Deluxe, from O Ya’s Tim and Nancy Cushman. Try waffle fries topped with curry, chicken, and cheese, plus fried chicken and ramen.

Salmon crudo at Next Door, a new speakeasy in East Boston.

Coming soon: A speakeasy will open in East Boston in early November: Next Door (103 Porter St.) will serve seafood towers, oysters, yellowfin tuna tacos, and smoked cocktails. Slip inside through a hidden entrance at Pazza on Porter (executive chef Stephen Ennamorati oversees both menus). Knock before entering. It seats 30 imbibers.

Advertisement

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.