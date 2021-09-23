There’s a sexy Bernie Sanders Halloween costume, because of course there is

The Vermont senator’s look at President Biden’s inauguration — poofy coat from Burlington-based Burton, a cozy pair of brown mittens made by a Vermont teacher, and his signature curmudgeonly demeanor — has taken the logical next step toward pop culture immortality. First came the memes , then came the merch , and now, apparently, comes the racy replica to sport on the spookiest day of the year.

It’s safe to say a sexy Bernie Sanders Halloween costume wasn’t on anybody’s 2021 bingo card. But here we are.

The Halloween getup, aptly named “Once Again Asking Costume Set” after another equally entertaining Bernie meme, is available for $85 from online retailer Dolls Kill. It comes with a mid-length grey coat (pants are optional, according to the model photo) and a surgical mask.

Also included is a pair of knock-off mittens. Good luck getting a real pair, as Jen Ellis, the teacher from Essex Junction, Vt. who made them, has not put any others on sale aside from three pairs she auctioned off for two charities and her daughter’s college fund days after the inauguration.

A bald cap and a thick Brooklyn accent are not included.

The costume, which has already racked up some Internet fanfare, even got a response from the Senator’s office.

“If fans of Sen. Sanders’ mittens are looking for a real scare this Halloween, they should see how hard the wealthy and world’s biggest corporations are fighting to stop Congress from finally addressing the long-neglected needs of the working class,” said Mike Casca, a spokesperson for Sen. Sanders. “I’m shuddering at my desk just thinking about it.”

Dana Rosenberg, director of marketing and business operations at Dolls Kill, told Vice the costume is “trending like crazy.”

“It may not seem it but the costume is legit—it’s made of fleece, has super cozy mittens and comes with a face mask,” Rosenberg wrote in an emailed statement to Vice. “Wear it for Halloween or as your next winter fit!”

This is obviously not the first time the outfit has made the rounds online. After Sanders donned the attire in January, it quickly became the meme of the hour. People began inserting a photo of a grumpy-looking Sanders, arms crossed in a folding chair, in various locations around the world, including Fenway Park, Faneuil Hall, and Boston Common.

Now that the ensemble is back in the headlines, Twitter is musing about whether the costume is a trick or a treat. Maybe a bit of both?

