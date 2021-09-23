Top 10 tips for taking care of yourself this fall

3. Cook your food. Raw food season is wrapping up. Make soups and stews. Think of it as bringing in the warmth of cooked food as we prepare to transition into the colder months.

2. Eat seasonally. Nature gives us the antidote to each season. Seasonal food is our medicine. Eat a million apples in the fall. Gather all the squashes.

1. Get to bed before 10 p.m. (at the latest). We get our most restorative sleep before 2 a.m. After 2 a.m., we get more dream-filled, restless sleep.

4. Get outside each day. We spend on average 11 hours a day on a screen. That is depleting and messes with our sleep. To dial back some of that screen time, get into nature, and engage your senses. Listen to the birds and wind, smell the composting fallen leaves, feel the warm autumn sun and wind kiss your skin.

5. Oil your nose. That will prevent dryness from the late fall into winter. Nasya oil is used to lubricate the nasal passages. Use cold-pressed sesame or coconut oil, or buy an Ayurveda Nasya oil.

6. Meditate a little bit each day. It doesn’t have to be a lot. But take a few minutes each day to check in, get quiet, generate gratitude, and just be a human being.

7. Follow the 80/20 rule. Eighty percent of the time, treat your body like a temple. Twenty percent of the time, treat it like a tent. Life is to be enjoyed. Trying to be perfect is exhausting. Eat cake.

8. Make lunch the bigger meal of the day. You need that food as fuel for the afternoon. Eating a big meal at dinner and then lying down for hours is rough on the body and prevents it from doing its deepest detoxifying while we are sleeping. If you currently eat your bigger meal at dinner, simply swap it for the lunch meal and the smaller lunch meal at dinner.

9. Do your focused work in the morning when your mind/body is strongest. Use the afternoon time for collaborative creative work. Try it! You may find that when you get together in groups it lifts the afternoon slump and your whole team will be more productive.

10. Only do one of the above. Don’t try to be perfect. One small change done over time creates sustainable transformation and impact.

