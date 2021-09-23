Vegas’s latest attraction, Seattle’s glass festival comeback, and restaurant week in New Haven

“Picture Yourself: Women in STEAM” at Acton’s Discovery Museum features six portraits by local female artists that highlight New England female scientists with a range of backgrounds, ethnicities, and interests. One local scientist who’s highlighted: Ellice Patterson (pictured here), a biologist and founder of Abilities Dance Boston, a nonprofit dance company for diverse artists within and outside the disability community.

Learn about local women who work in neuroscience, geoarcheology, and other scientific fields at a new exhibit at Acton’s Discovery Museum. “Picture Yourself: Women in STEAM” features six portraits by local female artists that highlight New England female scientists with a range of backgrounds, ethnicities, and interests. You’ll learn about Bulbul Chakraborty, a condensed-matter theorist who teaches physics at Brandeis University; Maureen Ritchey, a cognitive neuroscientist and professor at Boston College; and Ellice Patterson, a biologist and founder of Abilities Dance Boston, a nonprofit dance company. Don’t miss the virtual (Sept. 29) and in-person (Oct. 2) events when local scientists and artists talk about their work and research. The museum’s First Friday Nights Free program starts Oct. 1, when visitors get free admission, 4:30-7:30 p.m., on the first Friday of each month through June; admission $15.50 for 1 and older, $14.50 60 and older. Reservations required. 978-264-4200, www.discoveryacton.org.

Restaurant week in New Haven

Enjoy special lunch and dinner meals from two-dozen restaurants during New Haven Restaurant Week, which has raised more than $45,000 over the past 12 years to combat hunger in Connecticut. The event, Oct. 3-16, features prix-fixe menus with two-course lunches for $21 per person and three-course dinners at $42 per person (not including tax, tip, and drinks). Joining restaurant week this year will be Claire’s Corner Copia (serving vegan, vegetarian, and kosher dishes), Zaroka Bar & Grill (featuring Indian, Nepalese, and Pakistani food), and the recently opened Villa Lulu (Italian) and The Dining Room (upscale American). The Shops at Yale offers free two-hour parking with a same-day purchase of $25 or more from participating restaurants (for parking lots located at 255 Crown St. and 56 Broadway). www.infonewhaven.com.

See works by some of the top emerging and master glassmakers during Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience, a glass art festival that includes exhibitions, art parties, open-studio tours, and demonstrations. The event, hosted by Chihuly Garden and Glass and Visit Seattle, takes place Oct. 14-17 at venues across the city and online. Handout

THERE

Seattle’s glass festival returns

Enjoy works by some of the top emerging and master glassmakers during Refract: The Seattle Glass Experience, a glass art festival that includes exhibitions, art parties, open-studio tours, and demonstrations. The event, hosted by Chihuly Garden and Glass and Visit Seattle, takes place Oct. 14-17 at venues across the city and online. More than 10 local hotels are offering packages that include discounted room rates, special access to Refract events, free valet parking, hotel credits, specialty gifts, and shop discounts. Four Points by Sheraton Downtown Seattle Center, for instance, has a Refract 2021 Package that includes one ticket to Gather (the opening night party), and free access to the Chihuly Garden and Glass exhibition, live glassblowing demonstrations, and tours. www.refractseattle.org.

Soar over 22 of the country’s most stunning destinations in Las Vegas’s new flight ride attraction, FlyOver. The 25-minute high-tech show, “The Real Wild West,” takes viewers on a multisensory journey across the west, from New Mexico and Wyoming to Washington. Handout

A thrilling new adventure on The Strip

Soar over 22 of the country’s most stunning destinations in Las Vegas’s new flight ride attraction, FlyOver. The 25-minute high-tech show, “The Real Wild West,” takes viewers on a multisensory journey — complete with mists, scents, and wind — across the west, from New Mexico and Wyoming to Washington. See 65-foot waves crashing on California’s Lost Coast, a flood-gate release that happens once every 11 years at an Arizona dam, a solar eclipse over a volcanic peak in Oregon, and a wingsuiter descending Washington’s Stehekin Mountain. A six-minute pre-show tells the history of the Cambrian Explosion and the ghost towns of the Gold Rush era. The images come to life on a 52.5-foot spherical screen and in 8k resolution. Visitors must be 40 inches or taller to experience FlyOver. Open daily noon-8 p.m. for all ages. Tickets $24 for 12 and under and $34 for 13 and above. www.flyoverlasvegas.com.

The new Evolution Mini 7 with Flex gets a 7 out of 10 security rating and lets you lock up your bike using a U-lock coupled with a cable long enough to fit around your frame and a post or bike rack, for instance. Handout

EVERYWHERE

Keep your bike safe

Secure your bike wherever you go with Kryptonite’s new Evolution series of bike locks, which are rated to protect your bike all day in a metropolitan area, outside overnight in the suburbs, and anytime while transporting your bike by car. The new Evolution Mini 7 with Flex gets a 7 out of 10 security rating and lets you lock up your bike using a U-lock coupled with a cable long enough to fit around your frame and a post or bike rack, for instance. The new Evolution U-locks have a double deadbolt design that prevents thieves from being able to cut and twist the lock to remove it and steel tips that pass all the way through the crossbar for more security. The Transit Flex-Frame U-Bracket lets you mount the lock to your bike frame and a handy cover that keeps dirt and mud from jamming the keyway. Register your lock’s three keys with Kryptonite — that way, if you lose them, Kryptonite will send you two free replacement keys. $84.95 at REI.com. www.kryptonitelock.com.

