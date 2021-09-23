Attendant hurt after driver slams into Maine tollbooth

An attendant was injured early Thursday morning when a driver lost control of his car and slammed into a tollbooth, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The department said Ethan Chase, 22, was traveling eastbound on the Falmouth Spur around 1:40 a.m. when the crash occurred. The short freeway connects Interstate 95, Interstate 295, and US Route 1 north of Portland.

The car caught fire on impact and heavily damaged a section of the tollbooth.