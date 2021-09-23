fb-pixel Skip to main content

Attendant hurt after driver slams into Maine tollbooth

By Diti Kohli Globe Correspondent,Updated September 23, 2021, 51 minutes ago
Ethan Chase of Durham, Maine, crashed into a tollbooth around 1:40 a.m. Thursday.
Ethan Chase of Durham, Maine, crashed into a tollbooth around 1:40 a.m. Thursday.Maine Department of Public Safety

An attendant was injured early Thursday morning when a driver lost control of his car and slammed into a tollbooth, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The department said Ethan Chase, 22, was traveling eastbound on the Falmouth Spur around 1:40 a.m. when the crash occurred. The short freeway connects Interstate 95, Interstate 295, and US Route 1 north of Portland.

The car caught fire on impact and heavily damaged a section of the tollbooth.

Shattered glass and debris struck John Schwabe, 46, of Westbrook. He was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland for lacerations to his head and face. He is expected to be released later Thursday.

Chase, of Durham, Maine, was not injured in the crash.

He has been charged with Aggravated OUI, or operating while under the influence.

The Falmouth Fire Department assisted on the scene, and the crash remains under investigation.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.

