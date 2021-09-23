Classic cars, and classical guitar

Gloucester is hosting the third annual Cape Ann Classic Cars on the Green on Oct. 2 from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. The show, at the corner of Middle and Church streets, will feature about 30 vintage and significant cars from North Shore collectors. Those interested in joining can pre-register by emailing c.nazarian@gloucestermeetinghouse.org or by filling out a registration card on the day of the event, though space is limited. Food and beverages will be available, and the audience will judge the cars and award trophies to the winners. Proceeds from car registrations ($15) and other donations will benefit the tower renovation underway at the historic 1806 Meetinghouse. More information is available at gloucestermeetinghouse.org .

On Oct. 2, the first annual Oysterfest in the Port will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Newburyport Tannery, 75 Water St. The event by Newburyport FISH will celebrate New England oysters and the farmers who grow them. The event also will host a variety of food vendors including a special craft beer from Riverwalk Brewing. Tickets are $85 and can be purchased at newburyportfish.com.

WEST

Newton resident and Holocaust survivor Israel Arbeiter, 96, is being honored by the New England Friends of March of the Living on Oct. 6. The tribute, titled “Voices from the Past… Lessons for the Future,” will feature Arbeiter’s reception of the Stephan Ross Excellence in Holocaust Education Award. The award recognizes Arbeiter’s efforts in Holocaust education. The virtual event is free and open to the public. Advance registration is requested at www.wizevents.com/nemotl2021/.

Discovery Museum in Acton is celebrating the return of First Friday Nights Free, sponsored by TJX Companies and other local businesses. The museum will offer free admission to visitors from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. the first Friday of every month from Oct. 1 through June 2022. Visitors are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food donation for the Acton Food Bank and Open Table. Advance registration is required at discoveryacton.com.

SOUTH

The Weymouth Public Library is hosting performances by the Boston Classical Guitar Society. At 3 p.m. on Oct. 23, Michael Bester and Amanda Roeder will perform on guitar and flute. At 3 p.m. on Nov. 27, the Hampton Trio will play music from the French baroque period and a selection of contemporary American and international works. Performances take place in Room 138 on the main floor of the new Tufts Library, 46 Broad St. The events are free, but advance registration is required at weymouth.assabetinteractive.com/calendar.

