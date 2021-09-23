Country star Dierks Bentley cancels performance in Mansfield after tour member tests positive for COVID

He had earlier announced the cancellation of a show in Maryland owing to the positive test.

Bentley made the announcement in a statement posted to his official Twitter and Instagram accounts, which boast a combined 4.6 million followers. The show at the Mansfield venue had been scheduled as part of his Beers on Me Tour, but now the suds will be silent.

Country crooner Dierks Bentley has been forced to cancel his Saturday show at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield after a member of his touring party tested positive for COVID-19, the star confirmed Wednesday.

Then on Wednesday, Bentley tweeted, “Unfortunately, we have to extend our break from the road a few more days and won’t be able to play Jones Beach (9/24) or Boston (9/25) this weekend.” He meant Mansfield when he referred to the Hub.

Advertisement

“Keeping our band, crew, and fans healthy and safe has to remain our #1 priority,” Bentley said. “ ... Y’all stay safe, and we’ll see you in Detriot on Oct. 7!”

Days earlier when he confirmed the unidentified person’s positive test, Bentley said the tour was a “fully vaccinated” enterprise that just ran into some hard luck.

“Even though we are a fully vaccinated tour, we had a positive test in the touring party,” Bentley said in the prior statement posted to his IG.

On Wednesday, Bentley tweeted that ticket holders for the Xfinity show don’t have to do anything for their refunds.

“Refunds will be processed within 30 days to original purchaser and method of payment used at time of purchase,” Bentley tweeted. “No action is required from the customer.”

Bentley has blazed an impressive trail through the country music scene in recent years, garnering a whopping 14 Grammy nominations and logging over 6.4 billion streams of his infectious tunes, according to promotional materials posted to the Xfinity website.

Advertisement

“He just recently celebrated his 15-year anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry,” the promo copy said.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.