Globe Summit Day 2: Here’s the full schedule for Thursday

On the agenda for day two of the Globe Summit are discussions with John Kerry, Ibram X. Kendi, and more. Discussions will cover topics ranging from the climate crisis to AI to antiracism. Here’s today’s full schedule:

9 a.m. | Harnessing the Power of AI for a Brighter Future

Companies have made immense progress with their use of AI over the course of the pandemic. This session will examine timely issues spanning the ongoing talent war for skilled AI experts, applications of AI to solve critical societal issues, and the importance of a proactive approach to responsible and ethical use of these technologies.

10 a.m. | The Future of Transportation

The pandemic has upended commuting patterns in Boston, perhaps forever. Fewer people are taking public transit now, reducing the MBTA’s revenue. Globe Ideas editor Brian Bergstein will moderate a session with Representative Seth Mouton and Maria Belen Power of GreenRoots to discuss how regional transportation and infrastructure can become greener and more accessible to all in the post-COVID era.

11 a.m. | The Role of Medical Research and Education in the Great Recovery

As the country looks for a way out of a pandemic, Boston has solidified its reputation as the epicenter for clinical research and medical education. In this session, local researchers and medical educators will share some of the work that is being done to help answer pressing questions about COVID-19 and how research and education will not only help put the pandemic behind us, but also change the future of medicine.

12 p.m. | Fireside Chat: Building an Antiracist Society

Amid the disparate impact of the pandemic, the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor ignited necessary conversations about racial injustice in America. Amber Payne, co-editor in chief of The Emancipator, explores what must be done to build a more equitable, antiracist society with Ibram X. Kendi, an award-winning author, founding director of the BU Center for Antiracist Research, and co-founder of The Emancipator.

1 p.m. | How Boston Is Tackling the Biggest Cyber Threats Facing Society

As cyber attacks have become regular threats to American organizations, concern grows each day over how to defend key sectors of the US economy. Business editor Greg Huang will moderate a panel of local security experts who will share insights into the fight against these devastating events and what the future may hold.

2 p.m. | Fireside Chat: Combating the Climate Crisis with Bold Policy

As the United States’ first presidential Special Envoy for Climate, John Kerry carries President Biden’s ambitious goals for fighting climate change largely on his shoulders. In a fireside chat, climate reporter Sabrina Shankman asks Kerry how we can avert catastrophe through bold climate policy at home and through collaborating with our foreign counterparts.

2:30 p.m. | Editing the Human Genome to Cure Serious Diseases: Past, Present, and Future

Jeffrey Leiden, executive chairman of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Feng Zhang, a neuroscience professor at MIT, discuss the past, present, and future of human-genome editing to cure diseases.

3 p.m. | Fireside Chat: Pursuing Racial Justice and Equity in Law Enforcement

In this moment of racial reckoning, local and national leaders are called to use their influence to work toward a more equitable society. Globe columnist Adrian Walker will sit down with Attorney General Maura Healey to discuss how she thinks about her role in the battle for racial and social justice in Massachusetts and how these priorities affect decision-making in her office.

3:30 p.m. | A Growing Crisis: Burnout in Health Care

More than 18 months into the pandemic, front-line health care workers are reeling from the fight against COVID. Burnout among doctors and nurses has reached new heights, and staffing shortages are threatening hospitals’ ability to care for patients amid another surge. Chief executive officers from three of Massachusetts’ most prominent health care systems will join reporter Priyanka Dayal McCluskey to speak about this workforce crisis.

5 p.m. | Cocktail Club Toast

Join us for a toast with Cocktail Club host Jackson Cannon and special guest Michael Rezendes, senior investigative reporter for the The Associated Press and former Globe Spotlight team member. The two will be mixing up an Aviation.

