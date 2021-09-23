Green Line trolley driver faces charges in July crash in Boston that injured dozens

MBTA Transit Police, who sought charges in Brighton District Court, said Turner initially told them he had no memory of the moments before the crash, according to a police report filed in court.

Owen Turner of Boston is facing charges of gross negligence of a person in control of a train, and gross negligence of a person having care of a common carrier, according to the records. The crash happened July 30 on Commonwealth Avenue in Brighton.

A 50-year-old trolley operator, who had a history of speeding infractions at the MBTA , is facing charges in a late July crash on the Green Line in Boston that resulted in dozens of injuries, according to court records.

Turner told police that, after receiving a white signal light indicating he was cleared to proceed to the next stop, “he does not remember anything” before his trolley rammed into the one in front of it.

“Turner stated, everything seemed to be ‘foggy,’ as he has a lapse of memory,” the report said.

Turner told police at the crash scene that he did not fall asleep, but told officers the next day that he thought he fell asleep. “We inquired if he did fall asleep and Turner responded he, ‘thinks,’ he did,” police wrote.

Police said Turner had “a history of operating Green Line trolleys at speeds in excess of the posted speed limit.”

Investigators said in the report that Turner had been “suspended on six different occasions for a total of one hundred and fifty-seven days, to include being issued a ten-day suspension/Final Warning on July 22, 2016, for ‘speeding’ while operating a Green Line trolley.” The report cited three instances in 2020 in which he allegedly operated Green Line trolleys above the speed limit, including an April 10, 2020, instance in which he was allegedly traveling 43 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone.

Turner also told investigators he was considered by his colleagues to be a “fast” operator, the police report said.

Data downloaded from Turner’s trolley indicated it was traveling 31 miles per hour in a track area where the speed limit was 10 miles per hour. It also indicated the brakes were never applied before the collision, the report said.

The report said police had determined that there was no outside element such as solar glare, or signal or track malfunctions, that interfered with Turner’s ability to safely operate the trolley.

It was unclear if Turner, who told police he had worked for the MBTA for seven years, had hired a lawyer yet.

The MBTA and the Suffolk district attorney’s didn’t immediately have a comment. Turner is slated to appear in court Oct. 6.

The crash happened at about 6 p.m. on July 30 on the B line on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston near Harry Agganis Way, before the Pleasant Street stop, according to a police report filed in court.

Transit Police said two two-car trolley sets were heading west from Park Street Station to Boston College Station when the set operated by Turner rear-ended the trolley ahead. Twenty-three passengers were taken to hospitals for injuries that were not life-threatening. Three trolley personnel were taken to the hospital, including Turner, for injuries such as hip and back pain. One trolley worker declined treatment, the police report said.

A National Transportation Safety Board report released Tuesday said that the “striking train’s event recorder data revealed that the operator of the striking train placed the master controller in a full-power position prior to the accident.” The report did not say why the operator was speeding up before the accident.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker. Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.