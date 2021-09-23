Gun may have fallen from roof of car near public elementary school in Natick, police warn

Residents in Natick were warned Thursday that a gun may have fallen off the roof of a vehicle near the grounds of an elementary school.
A “visitor to a private residence” in the town told Natick police they had accidentally left the gun on the vehicle and that it “may have” fallen off near the Lilja School, a public elementary school, when they drove through the area Wednesday, the department said on Facebook.
Police have searched the school grounds and are asking residents to call 911 if they see the weapon.
“Our K-9 Team, as well as the MSP K-9 who is specifically trained for firearm recovery, searched with other units throughout the night and early hours,” the department wrote.
Parents of children enrolled at the school were alerted of the incident and officers were stationed in the area at the start of the school day as a precaution.
“This would be a great opportunity for parents to have a discussion with their children about what to do if they ever see a firearm,” the department wrote.
Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.