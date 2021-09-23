Memorial scheduled for BU professor killed in fall from staircase near JFK/Umass MBTA station

Community members are set to gather Thursday to honor David Jones, the Boston University professor who died after he fell through a closed rusted staircase near the JFK/UMass MBTA station in Dorchester on Sept. 11.

The memorial is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Hiebert Lounge at BU, where Jones taught in the Department of Health Law, Policy and Management. Those interested can also attend on Zoom.

Police found Jones, 40, on the ground under stairs that connects Old Colony Road to the Columbia Road overpass. The stairs had been previously deemed unsafe and were closed to the public.