Memorial scheduled for BU professor killed in fall from staircase near JFK/Umass MBTA station

By Diti Kohli Globe Correspondent,Updated September 23, 2021, 10 minutes ago
BU Professor Dr. David Jones. He died after felling through a rusted staircase in Dorchester on Sept. 11.
BU Professor Dr. David Jones. He died after felling through a rusted staircase in Dorchester on Sept. 11.

Community members are set to gather Thursday to honor David Jones, the Boston University professor who died after he fell through a closed rusted staircase near the JFK/UMass MBTA station in Dorchester on Sept. 11.

The memorial is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Hiebert Lounge at BU, where Jones taught in the Department of Health Law, Policy and Management. Those interested can also attend on Zoom.

Police found Jones, 40, on the ground under stairs that connects Old Colony Road to the Columbia Road overpass. The stairs had been previously deemed unsafe and were closed to the public.

A section of six steps fell out of the closed staircase. Jones was found about 1:30 p.m. Sept. 11 and apparently died from injuries suffered during the fall, authorities said. The Suffolk District attorney’s office is investigating his death.

The stairs have since been removed.

Friends and family also celebrated Jones’ life at a memorial in Milton Sunday.

“He brought insights; he brought humor and generosity,” Lois McCloskey, an associate professor in the Department of Community Health Sciences, told the Globe then. “So, to me he was the unbelievable combination of kind and academically really smart and effective.”

A gap where steps are missing is seen on a staircase leading to the UMASS JFK T station where Jones was killed. The stairs have since been removed.
A gap where steps are missing is seen on a staircase leading to the UMASS JFK T station where Jones was killed. The stairs have since been removed.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.

