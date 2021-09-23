Plane makes a surprise landing in a parking lot

At about 3:30 p.m. Sept. 11, a small engine aircraft that reportedly had run out of fuel made an emergency landing in a parking lot off Willow Road in Ayer . The only person on the plane was the pilot, who managed to safely guide the aircraft down to the ground and onto the asphalt, using the parking lot as a makeshift runway and stopping just short of the treeline. Police said the pilot wasn’t hurt and walked away from the plane uninjured. Police posted a photo of the plane on Facebook and said the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are assisting in the investigation.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

IRKED BY A TREASURE HUNTER

Advertisement

At 2:24 p.m. Sept. 11, a man and a woman came into the Wellesley police station, and they were arguing. According to police, an officer who spoke to them learned that the man uses a metal detector as a hobby and had dug about half a dozen holes in the field across from the Council on Aging at 500 Washington St. The woman felt that he was damaging the grass, and apparently felt so strongly that she followed the man back to his apartment and told him that she now knew where he lived, which made him rather uncomfortable. Police explained to the woman there were no regulations in place to stop him from metal-detecting or digging, but damaging turf is not allowed. The officer suggested that the man try to find a new location to pursue his hobby.

OH, DEER

Advertisement

On Sept. 3, Braintree Animal Control Officer Dave Littlewood responded to a report of a baby deer being disorderly. Police posted a video on Twitter of Littlewood carrying the fawn in his arms before shooing it back into the woods. “Although the nimble fawn made a valiant attempt to evade capture, she was no match for Alpha 7, who has wrangled everything from skunks to snakes and everything in between,” police tweeted.

NOT STOLEN AFTER ALL

At 6:45 p.m. Aug. 21, someone at the Residence Inn in Bridgewater called police to report that a vehicle had been stolen from the parking lot of the hotel. Police later tweeted that the responding officer determined that the missing vehicle had not actually been taken by any nefarious means; it had been repossessed from the property the previous day.

STOLEN TRUCK RECOVERED

An employee of a towing company in Watertown had a rough start to his day on June 20. According to police, he left his 2019 Chevy utility truck running when he went to clock in at work, and as he was doing so, a man crossed the street, jumped into the truck, and sped away down North Beacon Street toward Watertown Square. The man reported the incident to police and a bulletin went out to other departments to be on the lookout for the stolen truck, which didn’t get too far. That morning at 9:56 a.m., a 22-year-old man from Pawtucket, R.I., who was driving the truck was arrested by State Police after he got into an accident in Saugus. He was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and other offenses, police said.

Advertisement

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.