Retired NH police sergeant on bike killed in hit-and-run crash Tuesday

Police identified the bicyclist as Donna Briggs, 59, of Derry. She was found dead around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night along Route 125 Southbound near New Boston Road in Kingston, NH, police said.

A retired New Hampshire police sergeant was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding her bicycle Tuesday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Briggs served 20 years in the Hudson Police Department before retiring in 2013, Hudson Police Chief William Avery said.

The vehicle hit Briggs from behind and then left the scene around 11:37 a.m. Tuesday, police said. She was initially reported missing.

A search is underway for a blue GMC Yukon manufactured between 2000 and 2006 and identified in a surveillance video from a nearby business. The vehicle sustained moderate front end damage to its right bumper and hood, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Avery called Briggs “a model person and friend” who was like a little sister to him. Briggs attended the police academy with Avery and they started in the Hudson unit the same day. Her death has shaken the department, he added.

Briggs was on her bike training for the Police Unity Tour when she died, Avery said.

Beginning on Oct. 10, participants ride from Florham Park, New Jersey, to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness about police officers who died in the line of duty. The money raised supports the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and the National Law Enforcement Museum.

William Harvey of the Greenland Police Department wrote on Facebook that Briggs “was riding in memory of East Kingston Officer Mel Keddy...Donna was with in a mile of the location where Mel was stuck and killed.”

“She was a phenomenal police officer, but more than that she was an awesome person,” Avery said. “I’m going to miss her.”

Anyone with information related to the crash is urged to contact New Hampshire State Police at 603-545-4396.

An investigation is ongoing.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.