Rhode Island Hospital closes part of ER due to nursing shortage

PROVIDENCE — Part of the emergency department at Rhode Island Hospital, the state’s largest hospital, was forced to close Thursday due to a nursing shortage.

The emergency center at Rhode Island Hospital is the only Level I trauma center in southeastern New England, where the department’s frontline workers see some of the area’s most critically injured and severely ill people.

The C-pod, which is the section of the emergency department that closed, is a fluid unit with various opening and closing times, according to executives. It’s been used for different patient types, including an inpatient holding unit, a unit for moderately acute patients, and a COVID-19 isolation unit, said Lifespan spokeswoman Kathleen Hart.