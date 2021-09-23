R.I. could begin administering COVID-19 booster shots to some populations

The subcommittee, which did not vote regarding the implementation of booster shots during the meeting as scheduled, estimated that based on the eligibility criteria outlined by the FDA, there are about 130,000 Rhode Islanders that are eligible to receive a booster shot.

The state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Subcommittee held a meeting Thursday morning, just a day after the US Food and Drug Administration authorized people over 65 who had received Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine to get a booster shot at least six months after their second shot.

PROVIDENCE — Some Rhode Islanders may be able to start getting booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine soon.

It’s unclear why the subcommittee did not conduct a vote, but a vote of approval would have allowed Rhode Island to begin administering the booster shots after the CDC provides final clinical guidance.

The CDC is expected to make final recommendations later Thursday.

The FDA also authorized booster shots for adult Pfizer recipients who are 18 and older who are considered “at high risk” of becoming severely ill with COVID-19 or are at risk of serious complications from COVID-19 because of frequent exposure at their jobs.

However, the subcommittee did outline how and where Rhode Islanders could obtain a booster shot.

Those who are seen as having “frequent exposure” at their jobs could include health care workers, grocery store workers, police and fire, among others, according to Tricia Washburn, chief of the Center for Preventative Services at the state health department.

Washburn said that pharmacies are anticipated to be able to administer the majority of booster administration support, according to the subcommittee members. And it’s possible that pharmacies will be engaged through the CDC federal partnership or existing local partnerships with skilled nursing facilities.

The state’s 39 municipalities are prepared to host one clinic per month for booster shots throughout the fall, according to members. And primary care physicians that are already onboarded to administer the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to administer the booster shot. The subcommittee said that they are reaching out to more PCPs to onboard them.

Washburn said it’s been difficult to onboard more PCPs because many provider’s are worried about staffing levels and have had concerns about storing the vaccine.

Mobile and pop-up vaccination clinics will also be available to administer the booster shot, according to the subcommittee.

The booster shot is an additional dose of the vaccine that is designed to be given to someone who is already fully vaccinated from that same vaccination, but it meant to tackle the protection that decreased over time. Third doses of the vaccine are currently available to Rhode Islanders who are “moderately” to “severely” immunocompromised, according to state health department spokesman Joseph Wendelken.

The subcommittee said that like the state concentrated on specific populations for the vaccine rollout, it will also be prioritizing the booster shots for the most vulnerable Rhode Islanders first. These vulnerable populations include those in congregate setting facilities, high-density and BIPOC populations, homebound individuals, and those in correctional facilities.

The FDA is also reviewing data regarding boosters for those who received Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. But that decision may not come for several weeks.

“This is going to be confusing. If this is just for those who received Pfizer [at this time], then we have to strongly state that,” said Washburn.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.