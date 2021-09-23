Rip current warning issued for southeastern Mass. and parts of Rhode Island

The warning covers southern Bristol, Dukes, and Nantucket counties in Mass., and Washington, Newport, and Block Island counties in Little Rhody, according to the weather service’s website.

The National Weather Service on Thursday afternoon posted an official Rip Current Statement to its website advising the public in all-caps that a “HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK [is] NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING.”

Forecasters are warning of treacherous rip currents in waters off southeastern Massachusetts and parts of Rhode Island.

“Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water,” the statement said.

The weather service urged people to take precautions if they plan to go swimming in the affected areas.

“Swim near a lifeguard,” the statement said. “If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.”

The weather service also flagged the rip currents Thursday morning via Twitter.

“Attention beach-goers!,” the weather service tweeted. “Be aware of elevated rip current risk especially along the exposed south-facing beaches today.”

The warning from forecasters follows a diffcult spring and summer on the water in Massachusetts, which saw a number of drownings during that period.

