For sale: One ‘Conjuring’ House, slightly haunted

The old farmhouse and barn at 1677 Round Top Road comes with more than 8 acres — and a burgeoning ghost hunting business.

The historic farmhouse that inspired the blockbuster movie “The Conjuring” was listed for sale Thursday for $1.2 million, by Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. — For sale: One of the most famous haunted houses in the country. Already inhabited by Things That Go Bump in the Night.

It was made famous by the 2013 film “The Conjuring,” which was based on the haunting of the Perron family, who lived in the home nearly 50 years ago. Suddenly, the quiet old place in a dark corner of Harrisville was drawing hordes of horror film buffs and ghost hunters, who wanted to see the property for themselves.

The unwanted public attention drove the previous longtime owner to sell the property in the summer of 2019.

Cory and Jennifer Heinzen, paranormal investigators from Maine, bought the house for $439,000, with the intention of opening it up for visits by paranormal researchers. Early last year, they began offering overnight stays, at $125 a person, for the curious to explore the 3,100-square-foot house, its barn, and land.

Ghost hunters — and a Globe reporter last October — immediately booked visits to the house (though some fled before sunrise), and the house is now booked solid for overnight visits through 2022.

Signatures on the walls from visitors to the house include the Perron family, and several Paranormal Investigation shows. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Heinzens still love the house, but it’s time to for them to let it go, said their Realtor Benjamin Kean. The Heinzens are “hands-on” with the business, and still traveling back and forth to their other home in Maine, he said.

“They built something special there as a business, and they are at the point where they can pivot, or they would have to hire a full-time staff to continue it the way it is,” Kean said.

The house will appeal to those who appreciate the paranormal — and investors who can take over the paranormal business that the couple has built, Kean said. The Heinzens have a nondisclosure agreement to be signed to release the financial information about the business. “They are hoping the next person can hit the ground running,” Kean said. “They would definitely open their world to the next person.”

Even without the paranormal, this is a historic restored farmhouse with a barn and eight acres of land in a hot real-estate market, he said.

Though, unlike other properties, this house has a mystery that draws people in. The Heinzens hope the next owner will respect its place in the paranormal and allow people to visit.

“We’re all hoping it’s someone who is dedicated and open minded as they are, someone who is going to respect the bones of that house and keep it open to what’s going on,” Kean said, “because it’s very important that people can go there and do their own investigations and do their own research.”





























