Two injured, home destroyed in 2-alarm blaze in Lawrence

A quick-moving, 2-alarm blaze tore through a home in Lawrence early Thursday morning, leaving two residents injured and the roof of the home completely charred off.

Firefighters responded to a two-family Carleton Street home at around 3 a.m. and found flames shooting from the second and third floors, Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said.

All five residents of the home had evacuated by the time crews arrived, and two were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.