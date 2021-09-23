Two injured, home destroyed in 2-alarm blaze in Lawrence

A quick-moving, 2-alarm blaze tore through a home in Lawrence early Thursday morning, leaving two residents injured and the roof of the home completely charred off.
Firefighters responded to a two-family Carleton Street home at around 3 a.m. and found flames shooting from the second and third floors, Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said.
All five residents of the home had evacuated by the time crews arrived, and two were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The blaze, which made the home too dangerous for firefighters to enter, took more than three hours to knock down, Moriarty said.
It left the home a complete loss.
“It’s totally uninhabitable,” Moriarty said. “The home is heavily, heavily damaged. The roof is completely burned off.”
Several neighboring homes also were damaged.
No firefighters were injured battling the flames and the Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents, according to Moriarty.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
