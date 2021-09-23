Watch out — soon, ‘zombies will shamble across intersections,’ Salem tells residents

But in Salem, a city known for its spooky happenings and festive Halloween celebrations, community alerts sometimes take a more macabre turn.

And when a traffic light went out in Cambridge recently, police hopped on Twitter to spread the word so drivers could avoid the area.

When a water main burst on Beacon Hill Tuesday , sending a muddy river downhill through the historic neighborhood, city officials quickly turned to social media to warn residents.

“Zombie Walk on October 2nd,” officials warned in a humorous post on the city’s Facebook page this week as holiday activities got underway. “No road closures are planned, but drivers should proceed with caution as zombies will shamble across intersections along the route.”

Beware the undead.

The post included a map of the zombie parade, and the streets where those in intricate costumes shuffle across the road. It was shared more than 200 times, drawing laughs over the “Witch City’s” choice of words.

The Zombie Walk, which started in 2008, is being hosted by Salem residents Adam Fitch and Matthew Richard. The two friends took over from the event’s previous organizers more than five years ago, and save for last year’s cancellation due to the pandemic, they’ve been holding it since.

“We call it the unofficial kick-off of Halloween events in Salem,” said Fitch, 50, who met his wife, Jennifer, at the first-ever Zombie Walk.

While the gathering of the walking dead is independent from the city’s planned “Haunted Happenings” each year, Fitch said Salem officials often help promote the march due to its popularity with both kids and adults.

“When we go before the City Council about this to get approval, there are always lots of zombie jokes,” he said, including one about giving them a permit being a “no-brainer.”

“It’s a family-friendly event, and we just encourage everybody to show up and be a zombie for a couple of hours. People come year after year, and for some of them, their kids have sort of grown up doing it,” Fitch said.

Richard added, “It’s great to see the families with their little ones, and those of all ages dressing up in their own creative interpretations of zombie.”

Anyone can participate, and the event is free and open to the public. Fitch said while it doesn’t cost anything to pretend you’re a brain-hungry zombie, they’ve started a GoFundMe fundraiser to solicit donations to help offset the costs of permitting and a police detail.

Anywhere from 100 to 300 people typically show up for the march in an array of costumes, including zombies and zombie hunters.

This year, attendees will meet at 11 a.m. on Salem Common, where they can partake in a game of “Zombie Kickball” before taking to the streets to entertain tourists. Around noon, they will set off into the city to scare up some attention.

The Zombie March will totter down Brown Street, left onto New Liberty Street, right onto Essex Street, left onto Central Street, right onto Front Street, left onto Artists Row, left onto New Derby Street, right onto Wharf Street, straight onto Herbert Street, left onto Essex Street, right onto Hawthorne Boulevard, and then back to Salem Common, according to organizers.

Fitch said they will likely make a pitstop along Essex Street, where tourists tend to congregate at the pedestrian mall, to add an air of eeriness to one of the more popular spots to take in Halloween season.

Last week, the city’s Board of Health voted unanimously to mandate COVID-19 testing for attendees of gatherings of more than 100 people at indoor public venues. The mandate will be in effect from Oct. 1 to Nov. 1, officials said.

While the Zombie March will be held outdoors, organizers are encouraging social distancing and wearing masks.

“The city is trying to keep public safety in mind for any sort of event,” Fitch said. “But people” — er ... zombies — “tend to spread out as they shamble along.”

Globe correspondent Jeremy C. Fox contributed to this report.

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.