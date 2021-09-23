Westford school bus driver charged with vehicular homicide in 2019 crash that killed motorcyclist

She is alleged to have been transporting Acton-Boxborough’s field hockey team on an Acton-Boxborough Regional School District buson Sept. 19, 2019, when she turned into Blanchard Middle School at 14 West St. in Westford and struck a 20-year-old man who was driving a motorcycle.

Nancy Durost, of Westford, is charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and failing to yield at an intersection, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said Thursday in a statement.

A 73-year-old school bus driver is facing vehicular homicide charges for her alleged role in a 2019 Westford crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

Police responded to the school at around 3:48 p.m. and found the motorcyclist, identified as Steven R. Welch, of Westford, dead on the scene.

None of the bus passengers were injured and Durost had her license immediately suspended. She was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Counseling and support services were made available to students and staff in the school district.

Durost is set to be arraigned in Ayer District Court on Oct. 15.

