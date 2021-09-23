Your body, his business

Take Texas, the latest hub of hypocrisy, where the nation’s toughest abortion law went into effect earlier this month. The law bars abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy and empowers ordinary citizens to enforce the law — by letting them sue anyone who facilitates an abortion for up to $10,000. The measure was signed into law without apparent irony by Texas Governor Greg Abbott who lauded the “right to life” in the same month that he banned schools from requiring masks to protect children from a deadly ongoing pandemic.

As Americans slug their way through a global pandemic, the polarizing fights over mask-wearing and vaccinations have made a mockery of the privacy argument at the heart of Roe v. Wade.

That’s right — the government deputized citizens to protect fetuses too young to survive outside the womb but barred principals from trying to protect children going to schools in a state where COVID-19 has killed more than 60,000 people.

Now, in an even more painful contortion of ideology, the owner of a Texas sports bar is making news for policing the bodies of parents who took precautions for their infant son.

When Natalie Wester and her husband wore masks inside Hang Time Sports Grill & Bar in Rowlett, Texas, a waitress asked them to either take off their masks or leave. Wester tried to explain they were being cautious because they had an immunocompromised baby at home — a four-month-old with cystic fibrosis who would likely need to be hospitalized if they brought home coronavirus.

“We don’t want him getting the flu, let alone COVID,” Wester said in an interview with the Globe. “How do we manage that with trying to maintain a life of our own?”

They thought they would manage by wearing masks before their appetizers arrived. But that didn’t jibe with the ideology of Hang Time’s owner, who doesn’t believe in masks, the waitress told them. It was “political,” Wester recalled the waitress saying.

According to that elastic ideology, a businessman can refuse to wear a mask on grounds of personal freedom and forbid his patrons from intermittently covering their faces with fabric during a still-raging pandemic.

His sports bar, his choice.

“There’s definitely a strong smell of hypocrisy there,” said Wester.

It’s the same tortured logic driving anti-vaxxers to claim “my body, my choice,” the mantra of the abortion rights movement, to refuse a vaccine that might keep them out of overburdened ICUs, help contain a public health crisis, and protect those around them. Do they really believe their choice only affects them? Can they not hear themselves?

The irony was not lost on Wester, a Dallas native, that a Texan was refusing to let parents protect their baby as they saw fit — with elective accommodations to their own bodies.

“I guess Texas is forcing people to have kids only to where we can’t protect them,” Wester said. “You’re going to be forced to do this with your body — but you can’t wear a mask. It’s just super strange.”

Rather than take a stand in a sports bar, Wester and her husband gave up and left Hang Time that night. But a Facebook post she wrote about the incident ballooned into a national news story and spawned exactly the kind of liberal fury you’d expect online.

I am not here to cancel a Texas sports bar. Yet I can’t help envisioning the scene that would unfold outside Hang Time if this were a just world: A crowd of protestors would be clogging the parking lot and begging every patron not to enter the place because lives are at stake here. A 24-hour waiting period would be imposed to reevaluate the decision of anyone who tries to step inside for a burger or beer. A mother — or maybe a priest — would be consulted before a patron gets seated. An ultrasound would be ordered to determine whether his stomach is really so empty that it warrants chicken wings. Can any actual grumbling be detected?

I tried to reach the restaurant owner to hear his side, but he didn’t respond. What he told TV news stations in Texas was this: “I put my money in this business. I’ve put my blood, sweat, and tears in this business. And I don’t want any masks in here.”

See, this is all about personal choices.

He follows a long line of business owners deciding their rights prevail over other people’s rights, or society’s at large. Not long ago, the Trump administration gave businessmen the right to decide whether providing their employees birth control coverage offended their moral sensibilities. Follow the logic and it always goes back to the bedroom.

But back to the front of the house: Yes, it’s true, a business owner can apparently insist that you remove a mask based on his own beliefs — even if that overrides the bodily autonomy of a mother who thinks she’s protecting a vulnerable baby. At the same time, in Texas, that same businessman is now empowered to override your bodily autonomy and interfere with your pregnancy because he thinks he’s protecting a vulnerable baby.

The house always wins. Your body, his business.

The pandemic has revealed some embarrassing contradictions in liberty-loving America. It turns out everybody — not just feminists — can get pretty indignant defending their bodily autonomy. And they still can’t resist telling other people what to do with theirs.

Stephanie Ebbert can be reached at Stephanie.Ebbert@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephanieEbbert.