Are COVID-19 booster shots on the way? Here’s what you need to know today

Many people may be wondering whether they will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster to amp up their protection against the deadly virus, which just won’t seem to go away.

A US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel is meeting Thursday to discuss who should get a booster shot. It’s the second day of a two-day meeting. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is slated to wrap up in the midafternoon, and it could end up making a recommendation on the booster plan to the CDC, which usually takes the advice of the panel.

What did the FDA do Wednesday?

After hearing from its own expert committee last week, the US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for people 65 and over who received their second shot at least six months earlier. The agency also approved boosters for adult Pfizer vaccine recipients who are at high risk of severe COVID-19, or who are at risk of serious complications because of exposure to the virus in their jobs.

In a process that many may remember from previous COVID-19 vaccine approvals, the FDA’s approval of the boosters is now being followed up by the CDC, which issues guidance on vaccine policy for clinicians and public health officials throughout the United States.

Is the CDC’s ruling the ultimate authority?

Not exactly. Even if the CDC takes a different stance from the FDA, health care providers are now authorized to offer third shots to Pfizer recipients who meet the FDA’s eligibility criteria. State officials sometimes also implement their own vaccination criteria. But the CDC ruling is expected to have a huge influence on who gets the boosters.

Why Pfizer?

Pfizer is ahead in the race to get approval for a booster shot for its recipients. Moderna, the maker of the other two-shot vaccine, along with Johnson & Johnson, the maker of a one-shot vaccine, did not submit data in time to get considered this time around.

If the CDC were to follow the FDA’s recommendations for the Pfizer boosters, millions of people could still quickly become eligible. Roughly 22 million Americans are at least six months past their second Pfizer dose, according to the CDC. That includes about half who are 65 or older.

Can a person who got another vaccine get a Pfizer booster?

Right now, the recommendation is for Pfizer recipients to get the Pfizer booster. But officials are looking at whether people could “mix and match” their vaccines.

“We are in the process of doing those studies right now,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, told the McClatchy News Service this week.

Was this the Biden administration’s plan?

Not so much. Last month, President Biden said he wanted all Americans to get a third Pfizer or Moderna shot eight months after their second Pfizer or Moderna shot. The boosters were supposed to begin this week.

But administration officials said they would abide by the rulings of the FDA and CDC.

It turned out the Moderna application did not come through in time. And after experts on FDA’s advisory panel raised questions about whether the data supported such a broad recommendation for the Pfizer booster, the panel - and then the agency - limited it to a smaller group of people.

