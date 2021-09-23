A politically weakened Biden tries to save his domestic agenda from imploding

But that rare bipartisan achievement and the rest of his ambitious, multitrillion-dollar domestic agenda hang in the balance this week because of a standoff between progressive and moderate Democrats. Now Biden must try to pull off an even more difficult feat of legislative magic at the weakest point of his young presidency, as he wrestles with the fallout from foreign policy crises and the renewed COVID surge that has caused his approval rating to sink.

WASHINGTON — Congressional deal-making has been a hallmark of President Biden’s nearly five-decade political career, a skill he demonstrated just last month in helping shepherd a $1 trillion infrastructure bill through the evenly divided Senate.

With the clock ticking toward a Monday showdown in the House, Biden this week jumped directly into what his press secretary called the “messy sausage-making process.” He summoned lawmakers to the White House Wednesday for three sit-downs, making sure to meet with warring progressives and moderates separately at this point in the delicate negotiations over passage of the infrastructure legislation and a sweeping bill that would spend up to $3.5 trillion over a decade to expand the social safety net and address climate change.

“Things are currently spiraling out of control on Capitol Hill,” said Jim Manley, a former top Senate Democratic leadership aide. “This is a level of Democrat-on-Democrat violence I haven’t seen for a while.”

Given the Democrats’ razor-thin majorities in the House and Senate, the intraparty battle could tank the sweeping agenda they campaigned on in 2020 and put the party’s control of Congress in next year’s midterm elections in even greater jeopardy.

“The urgency of this moment could not be clearer,” said Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren. “If we can’t deliver on our promises, then 2022 and 2024 are going to be a terrible uphill battle.”

For now, at least publicly, Warren and other Democrats in Congress — progressives and moderates — said they had confidence in Biden’s ability to navigate the way to pass both bills.

“This is his strength,” she said. “We’re counting on the president.”

Democratic leaders have painted themselves into a corner with dueling promises to moderates and progressives.

In order to secure their votes to begin work on the larger legislation, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi promised nine moderate Democrats last month that the House would vote by Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that the Senate approved last month. But Pelosi also promised progressives that the House would not vote on the infrastructure bill until the Senate passed the $3.5 trillion billion spending bill through a process known as budget reconciliation, which requires only a simple majority to approve rather than the 60 votes needed for other legislation.

The reconciliation bill is far from finished, however, and some moderates are balking at the price tag. At the same time, progressives worry that passage of the infrastructure bill will remove their leverage on the reconciliation bill, allowing moderates to scale it back. Many of the 95 House members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus are threatening to oppose the infrastructure bill if it comes up for a vote on Monday, sending it to likely defeat.

“I vote no if it comes up on Monday without reconciliation,” said Representative Jamaal Bowman of New York.

Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington, the head of the progressive caucus, said this week that a majority of its members would vote against the infrastructure bill if it comes to a House vote before the Senate passes the reconciliation bill.

“This is actually not some crazy agenda of just a few people in the caucus. This is the president’s agenda, it’s the Democratic agenda,” Jayapal said of the reconciliation bill, which is expected to include paid family and sick leave, expanded Medicare benefits, free preschool for 3- and 4-year olds, as well as tax breaks for families and renewable energy. “It’s the agenda we ran on to win the House, the Senate, and the White House and we need to deliver on it.”

But moderates are adamant that House Democratic leaders need to stick to their promise for a Monday vote on the infrastructure bill, which majority leader Steny Hoyer said this week was still the plan.

“It will pass and reconciliation will continue to move forward,” predicted Representative Josh Gottheimer, a New Jersey Democrat and unofficial leader of the nine moderates.

Biden is working to bridge the divide, as he did with several major legislative initiatives during his 36 years in the Senate and eight years as vice president under President Barack Obama, including passage of the 2009 economic stimulus package and the Affordable Care Act a year later.

“He’s ideally suited for this, but this is really tough going,” Manley said. “I thought that getting Obamacare done or getting the economic stimulus bill was pretty chaotic. As far as I can tell, both pale in comparison with what they’re dealing with right now.”

This summer, Biden successfully helped a bipartisan group of senators draft the infrastructure bill, which will rebuild roads, bridges, and airports and expand high-speed Internet access. The bill passed the Senate with 19 Republican votes in early August, a surprising accomplishment that validated Biden’s pledge to use his legislative skills to bring both parties together.

But things have gone downhill for Biden since then.

The Delta variant has led to a resurgence in coronavirus cases and deaths, as well as slowing economic and job growth. The US withdrawal from Afghanistan at the end of August was chaotic and deadly. France recalled its ambassador to the United States for the first time ever because of a dispute over the sale of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia. And now the administration is facing intense criticism, including from Democrats and its own envoy to the region, for the treatment of Haitian migrants at the southern border.

Biden’s approval rating dropped to 43 percent this week, according to Gallup, the lowest of his presidency and down 13 points from June.

Things could get worse as Senate Republicans are vowing to oppose legislation to fund the government past Sept. 30 and raise the debt limit, which could trigger a government shutdown and financial market chaos.

But while Biden isn’t as popular as he was a couple of months ago, he still has the clout to pull off a policy victory because the Democratic Party has so much riding on it, said Stuart Rothenberg, senior editor of the nonpartisan Inside Elections newsletter.

“The stronger you are, the more members of Congress notice and the more persuadable they may be,” Rothenberg said. “But the Democrats understand they need a win here and something bigger is going on than Joe Biden’s job approval sinking and some of these other issues.”

Senator Jack Reed, a Democrat from Rhode Island, said Biden’s recent troubles increase the incentives for Democrats to get both bills enacted to show the nation they can govern.

“We are the governing party right now and I think that factor, ironically, might be as compelling as the different specifics of the legislation,” Reed said. “This is the issue of the moment. He’s putting all his energy into it.”

Biden’s deal-making skills are needed to resolve the standoff, said Representative Seth Moulton, a Democrat from Salem.

“I think we’ve always known his involvement would be necessary to get this over the finish line,” Moulton said.





Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera.