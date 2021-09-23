Casting about for a way forward on Afghanistan

Holding Taliban to their promises will be an uneasy role for US

I agree with the central premise of the editorial “The world must stay engaged with Afghanistan” (Sept. 14) — that women’s and girls’ rights under Taliban rule should be closely attended to by international bodies. However, I would like to comment on certain aspects of the approach.

The editorial, in discussing diplomacy with the Taliban, notes how they have promised the world to uphold women’s rights and have an obligation to protect those rights under international law. Yet a core notion that fuels recruitment within the Taliban is the demonization of the West and how the United States has broken promises to fit its own agenda. Due to this resentment, I believe that the United States would have little impact at the forefront of such a diplomatic effort.