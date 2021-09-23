Mass. lawmakers have right idea on opening state’s coastline to public

During the pandemic, Massachusetts residents have found solace along the hiking trails and beaches of our beautiful state. Access to nature helps us navigate the stress and strain of this uncertain time. Through this lens I read the article by Billy Baker outlining the work of two legislators to update a Colonial-era law that limits access to our coastline (“Here’s the word: ‘Recreation’ could open up beach access,” Page A1, Sept. 10).

Senator Julian Cyr and Representative Dylan Fernandes, who represent the Cape and the Islands, have proposed a bill that would expand the limits of the current law, Chapter 91, which allows access to privately held portions of the coastline for only “fishing, fowling, and navigation.” They point out that the initial law was intended to protect access to the coast for all the people.