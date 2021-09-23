Mass. lawmakers have right idea on opening state’s coastline to public

During the pandemic, Massachusetts residents have found solace along the hiking trails and beaches of our beautiful state. Access to nature helps us navigate the stress and strain of this uncertain time. Through this lens I read the article by Billy Baker outlining the work of two legislators to update a Colonial-era law that limits access to our coastline (“Here’s the word: ‘Recreation’ could open up beach access,” Page A1, Sept. 10).
Senator Julian Cyr and Representative Dylan Fernandes, who represent the Cape and the Islands, have proposed a bill that would expand the limits of the current law, Chapter 91, which allows access to privately held portions of the coastline for only “fishing, fowling, and navigation.” They point out that the initial law was intended to protect access to the coast for all the people.
Advertisement
Cyr and Fernandes want to add the word “recreation,” which they define to include the current use that most of us attribute to the beach: walking with our family or relaxing on a beach chair while enjoying the view. They argue that their proposal honors the intent of the law, that the coastline is intended to be accessible for all.
Several years ago, I moved to Massachusetts from Oregon, a state that declared in 1913 that the entire 363-mile coastline was for the public. In 1967, Oregon passed the Beach Bill, which further clarified that the coastline was accessible to the public within 16 feet of the low tide line. Massachusetts may not be ready to go as far as Oregon, but I do believe that Cyr and Fernandes have it right: The coastline is for everyone, not just the few.
Kent Harrop
Beverly