Republicans’ revived debt-consciousness is straight from the party playbook

Jim Puzzanghera highlights the hypocrisy of a Republican Party that consistently supports increases in the national debt and the debt limit when a Republican is president and then habitually opposes such increases under Democratic presidents (“Democrat in office, GOP focuses on the debt,” Page A1, Sept. 17). Indeed the Republicans’ words are hypocritical, but their actions are consistent with their agenda.

A major goal of the Republican Party is to empower and enrich corporations and the wealthy while cutting programs that benefit the general population. When in power, they run up debt by cutting taxes for corporations and the wealthy, leaving the country in a precarious financial situation so that Democrats, when in power, have little room to enact programs that improve infrastructure, health care, public education, Social Security, etc.